Columbia, SC

Oluwatosin Babalade Decommits From South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ngtyu_0jhQH16m00

Tackle Oluwatosin Babalade has backed off his pledge from South Carolina and will reevaluate his options.

Scouting offensive linemen is one of the most challenging things to do. It's tough to project where their bodies end up at the college level and how well they adapt to coaching.

Therefore, many scouting departments take gambles on prospects with dominant physical profiles from successful high school programs . Tackle Olwatosin Babalade fits both criteria, and the high school senior is one of the more exciting players South Carolina took.

Unfortunately, they will have to re-recruit him, as Babalade backed off his pledge on Tuesday afternoon. He didn't rule out a potential return but needed time to think things over.

Multiple outlets have Babalade hovering around 6-6 and 310 lbs. On film, he appears every bit of that listing. Babalade also has the arm length to reach edge rushers in space, something many tackles don't have. He plays for Dematha Catholic High School, one of the top high school programs in the country that faces top competition annually.

Physical gifts aren't everything. Babalade will have a sharp learning curve when he gets to college, as he tends to play high and flat-footed, which could allow SEC defensive linemen to strike into his chest and drive him backward.

Gamecock Digest

