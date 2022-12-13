Nuclear Fusion Passes Major Milestone, Generating More Energy Than Used

Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and...
"The U.S. and France have successfully launched a satellite 20 years in the making that has the capability to map all of Earth's oceans, lakes, and rivers.The SWOT project, which is short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography, was sent to orbit on Friday via a SpaceX rocket. The launch comes at a critical time as droughts, coastal flooding, and erosion threaten coastlines, according to NASA. The satellite, which is about the size of an SUV, will leapfrog ahead of the capabilities of those already in orbit that cannot assess currents and eddies in bodies of water. It will also be able to find the location and speed of rising seas and which coastlines are shifting. "It is a pivotal moment, and I'm very excited about it," Nadya Vinogradova-Shiffer, NASA program manager, told the Associated Press. "We're going to see Earth's water like we've never seen before."NASA and the French Space Agency have split the cost of the project, which was upwards of $1.2 billion. Britain and Canada also contributed financially."
A meteorite that fell in Somalia in 2020 is home to at least two minerals that are not found on our planet. The two minerals were identified by researchers at the University of Alberta, a press release said. Tons of space material enters the Earth's atmosphere every day and burn...
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Let’s face it: Most planets are death traps. Of the thousands of worlds known to science, only a handful are considered potentially habitable to life. The remainder would kill any visitors in a variety of nightmarish ways. And yet even with this tough competition, the planet 55 Cancri e, also known as Janssen, has distinguished itself as one of the galaxy’s ultimate “hell planets.”
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
Scientists discovered a phenomenon created by a black hole merger. They believe the merger took place when two black holes collided as they passed by each other, creating something we’ve never seen before. The researchers published a paper on the discovery in the journal Nature Astronomy, and astronomers plan to continue studying the object in the future.
A huge new satellite, known as BlueWalker 3, has officially become one of the brightest objects in the sky—out-shining all but the brightest of stars—since it was launched into orbit by the space company AST SpaceMobile in September, astronomers say. The shiny glare of the 693-square-foot satellite, as...
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed a dazzling new mission to travel to the stars that is inspired by the elegant flights of seabirds, such as albatrosses, reports a new study. The interstellar concept mission would harness shifting winds generated by the Sun in order to accelerate a spacecraft to as much as 2 percent the speed of light within two years, allowing it to soar into the vast expanse beyond our solar system.
"By Anita SnowThe U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands.The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor steps aside for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, who has said she opposes the construction.Ducey told U.S. officials earlier this week that Arizona is ready to help remove the containers, which he says were placed as a temporary barrier. But he wants the U.S. government to say when it will fill any remaining gaps in...
"It's been just over two weeks since WNBA star Britney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony, but she said she is ready to make her way back to the court.Griner took to Instagram to address fans who have supported her since her detention earlier this year. The six-time all-star said she was grateful to be back in the U.S. and that she plans on returning to her Phoenix Mercury team this season.Griner was released from Russian custody on December 1 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout after being arrested in February on drug charges."The last 10 months...
"By Jake Bleiberg and Kevin McGillA storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces.Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas through Michigan, and more ice and snow causing trouble in places from the Appalachians through New England.The National Weather Service can take days to confirm whether destructive winds were in fact tornadoes, but the impact was clear...
