thereporteronline.net

A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Saks OFF 5TH to reopen two Chicago stores

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saks OFF 5TH – the discount outlet chain of Saks Fifth Avenue – will soon be reopening two Chicago locations.The approximately 23,500 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH store that closed in 2009 will be reopening at 6 S. State St. in The Loop.A 40,000 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH will also reopen at in the NEWCITY development at 1457 N. Halsted St. on the Near North Side."Saks OFF 5TH has a long-standing presence in Chicago so it felt natural to reopen these important locations to best serve our customers," Rob Brooks, President of Saks OFF 5TH's store division O5 said in a news release. "The in-store experience is an important part of our customer's shopping journey with Saks OFF 5TH, as evidenced by our successful openings in Eastchester, New York and Stamford, Connecticut earlier this year. We look forward to reopening our State Street and Lincoln Park locations and providing our loyal customers with an enhanced shopping experience in an elevated environment with access to the designers they know and love."Upon these reopenings, Saks OFF 5TH will have five locations in the Chicago area.Chicago's Saks Fifth Avenue location is at 700 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cupich to celebrate Simbang Gabi Mass Friday night at St. Germaine in Oak Lawn

The Archdiocese of Chicago will celebrate its 37th annual Simbáng Gabi novena starting on Thursday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 23. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will celebrate Simbáng Gabi Mass at Our Lady at St. Germaine, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., in Oak Lawn on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
OAK LAWN, IL
statesmanshs.org

Didier Says Goodbye

On Nov. 3, Didier Farms announced that they would be permanently shutting down retail sales. “Dear friends of Didier Farms,” the post reads. “After years of serving the community with fresh locally grown vegetables at our Farmstead, pumpkins & donuts at our Pumpkinfest, and flowers from our Greenhouse, we have decided to close our doors.”
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Eater

Inside Naperville’s Fun New Taqueria With Mexican Seafood Bar

In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Darel Glaser, 66, child stage star was mentor for budding actors

Darel Glaser, a child star on the Broadway stage and in Hollywood who would go on to mold a generation of budding actors through the Riverside Theater Guild, died Dec. 7, 2022 at his Berwyn home. He was 66 years old. Born in 1966, Glaser was the only child of...
BERWYN, IL
luxury-houses.net

For $2.45M, Luxury Awaits You in This Exceptional Home in North Barrington, IL

The Home in North Barrington has an elegant white brick exterior, dramatic circular driveway, heated four-car garage loaded with storage space, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Hallbraith Ct, North Barrington, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,059 square feet of living spaces. Call Connie Antoniou – Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 847-508-7775) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in North Barrington.
NORTH BARRINGTON, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

Elderly woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

An elderly woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint Wednesday morning on Chicago’s North Side. Around 11:20 a.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk with her dog in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue when an unknown man got out of a vehicle, pulled a gun and demanded her belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud

The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
