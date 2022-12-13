Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
valpo.life
Bartholomew Funeral Home: A second home for brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard
Brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard never imagined they’d follow in their dad’s footsteps and join the funeral industry. They’d spent most of their lives around Bartholomew Funeral Home helping out their dad and getting some work experience during their summers, but careers?. That was something else entirely.
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Saks OFF 5TH to reopen two Chicago stores
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saks OFF 5TH – the discount outlet chain of Saks Fifth Avenue – will soon be reopening two Chicago locations.The approximately 23,500 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH store that closed in 2009 will be reopening at 6 S. State St. in The Loop.A 40,000 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH will also reopen at in the NEWCITY development at 1457 N. Halsted St. on the Near North Side."Saks OFF 5TH has a long-standing presence in Chicago so it felt natural to reopen these important locations to best serve our customers," Rob Brooks, President of Saks OFF 5TH's store division O5 said in a news release. "The in-store experience is an important part of our customer's shopping journey with Saks OFF 5TH, as evidenced by our successful openings in Eastchester, New York and Stamford, Connecticut earlier this year. We look forward to reopening our State Street and Lincoln Park locations and providing our loyal customers with an enhanced shopping experience in an elevated environment with access to the designers they know and love."Upon these reopenings, Saks OFF 5TH will have five locations in the Chicago area.Chicago's Saks Fifth Avenue location is at 700 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile.
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cupich to celebrate Simbang Gabi Mass Friday night at St. Germaine in Oak Lawn
The Archdiocese of Chicago will celebrate its 37th annual Simbáng Gabi novena starting on Thursday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 23. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will celebrate Simbáng Gabi Mass at Our Lady at St. Germaine, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., in Oak Lawn on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
statesmanshs.org
Didier Says Goodbye
On Nov. 3, Didier Farms announced that they would be permanently shutting down retail sales. “Dear friends of Didier Farms,” the post reads. “After years of serving the community with fresh locally grown vegetables at our Farmstead, pumpkins & donuts at our Pumpkinfest, and flowers from our Greenhouse, we have decided to close our doors.”
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
Eater
Inside Naperville’s Fun New Taqueria With Mexican Seafood Bar
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
Oswego community remembers retired police officer who died after cancer battle
OSWEGO, Ill. — The Oswego Police Department and community are remembering retired Officer Keith Wilson, who died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 54. Wilson was an Oswego police officer for more than 20 years and retired in July 2017. He served as a traffic officer, school resource officer and was involved in […]
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Darel Glaser, 66, child stage star was mentor for budding actors
Darel Glaser, a child star on the Broadway stage and in Hollywood who would go on to mold a generation of budding actors through the Riverside Theater Guild, died Dec. 7, 2022 at his Berwyn home. He was 66 years old. Born in 1966, Glaser was the only child of...
luxury-houses.net
For $2.45M, Luxury Awaits You in This Exceptional Home in North Barrington, IL
The Home in North Barrington has an elegant white brick exterior, dramatic circular driveway, heated four-car garage loaded with storage space, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Hallbraith Ct, North Barrington, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,059 square feet of living spaces. Call Connie Antoniou – Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 847-508-7775) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in North Barrington.
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidays
Potbelly is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) sandwich deal on Tuesday, December 20th. (CHICAGO) Stop in at Potbelly Sandwich Shop next week to fuel up as you're finishing your last-minute Christmas shopping and score yourself a free original sandwich.
Woman charged in 2020 murder of Harvey mother
A woman has been charged in the 2020 murder of a mother in south suburban Harvey, police said Wednesday.
southportcorridorchicago.com
Elderly woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
An elderly woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint Wednesday morning on Chicago’s North Side. Around 11:20 a.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk with her dog in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue when an unknown man got out of a vehicle, pulled a gun and demanded her belongings.
Chicago tent builder says city will no longer remove shelters housing the homeless
The man who’s been buying orange tents for Chicago’s homeless population says the city will no longer threaten to remove them. The Department of Family and Support Services has stopped attaching red tags to the tents indicating the city will remove the tents on a certain date, says Andy Robledo. He met with department leadership more than a week ago on the issue.
wjol.com
Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud
The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
Comments / 0