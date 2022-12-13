CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saks OFF 5TH – the discount outlet chain of Saks Fifth Avenue – will soon be reopening two Chicago locations.The approximately 23,500 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH store that closed in 2009 will be reopening at 6 S. State St. in The Loop.A 40,000 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH will also reopen at in the NEWCITY development at 1457 N. Halsted St. on the Near North Side."Saks OFF 5TH has a long-standing presence in Chicago so it felt natural to reopen these important locations to best serve our customers," Rob Brooks, President of Saks OFF 5TH's store division O5 said in a news release. "The in-store experience is an important part of our customer's shopping journey with Saks OFF 5TH, as evidenced by our successful openings in Eastchester, New York and Stamford, Connecticut earlier this year. We look forward to reopening our State Street and Lincoln Park locations and providing our loyal customers with an enhanced shopping experience in an elevated environment with access to the designers they know and love."Upon these reopenings, Saks OFF 5TH will have five locations in the Chicago area.Chicago's Saks Fifth Avenue location is at 700 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO