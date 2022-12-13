Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. Officers said a man had returned home after a meal from a fast food restaurant around 2 p.m. Friday near Mira Vista and Culebra. The...
Former SAPD 'feces sandwhich' cop was hired, and fired, in another Texas town
And this week's top stories.
Edgewood ISD teacher allegedly had improper relationship with student
An investigation is ongoing.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect wanted in shooting of 14-year-old walking his dog on South East Side
SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy back on November 17 of this year. Police say the teen was walking his dog near The Reserve at Pecan Valley, located at...
Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side. San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting. Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally struck two juveniles with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after they were struck by an unknown vehicle on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rigsby at around 11:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two victims in the eastbound lanes of Rigsby. Police say that...
Edgewood ISD teacher arrested following allegations of misconduct with student
SAN ANTONIO — Edgewood ISD police are investigating following reports that a teacher was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. District officials said once they were made aware of the allegations of misconduct, immediate action was taken and the teacher is no longer employed by the district.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
KSAT 12
MacArthur HS teacher accused of having improper relationship with student released from jail
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting one of her students has been released from jail, according to Bexar County court records. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies.
Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job
FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
foxsanantonio.com
Young boy in critical condition after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A young boy is in critical condition after being stabbed by his older sister late Wednesday night. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a home off Woodlake Parkway near Gibbs Sprawl Road on the Northeast Side. Police said the 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were...
KSAT 12
Accidental shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was taken to an area hospital following an accidental shooting on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of East Highland Boulevard, not far...
San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
Floresville's city manager said the department confirmed the officer's state licenses, but he said he's unsure how much online scrutiny it conducted.
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died
SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast. A San Antonio man, who didn't...
KSAT 12
Former SAPD officer fired for feces sandwich ‘released from employment’ in Floresville, mayor says
SAN ANTONIO – The controversy surrounding an officer fired from the San Antonio Police Department for giving a homeless person a feces sandwich has caught up with him at another police department in Floresville. KSAT Investigates has followed the case surrounding Matthew Luckhurst for years. After the san Antonio...
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
news4sanantonio.com
Last two victims identified in Southeast side explosion
SAN ANTONIO - We now know the identities of all four people killed in a massive explosion on the city's Southeast side. It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Friday in an underground home. 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Autobee and 36-year-old Roger Huron were identified earlier this week. Wednesday, officials announced 61-year-old...
KSAT 12
Fire at vacant West Side house prompts warnings about fire safety
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators believe a fire that broke out Friday morning inside what was supposed to be a vacant house was started by people who may have been trying to keep warm. Someone in the area near the 200 block of Jesse Street noticed the...
