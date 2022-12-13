ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job

FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
FLORESVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Last two victims identified in Southeast side explosion

SAN ANTONIO - We now know the identities of all four people killed in a massive explosion on the city's Southeast side. It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Friday in an underground home. 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Autobee and 36-year-old Roger Huron were identified earlier this week. Wednesday, officials announced 61-year-old...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

