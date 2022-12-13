ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Man Arrested After Assaulting Police Officers

Johnson City Police arrest an Athens, Tennessee man over the weekend after he assaults police officers who were responding to an assault on an employee of a local hotel. Upon arrival, police found Timothy Libbey had attacked the employee, then turned on police in an unprovoked manner. Libbey was subdued by police and was taken into custody. Libbey’s bond is set at 101 thousand dollars and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
ATHENS, TN
Man Stabbed By Girlfriend After Choking Her, Arrested On Aggravated Domestic Assault

A Johnson City man, allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend faced arraignment Monday on aggravated domestic assault charges. Police say upon arrival in the 700 block of Liberty Bell Boulevard, they found James Rutledge with a stab wound to his abdomen after he assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, then assaulted his girlfriend’s mother when he threw her across the bedroom. Police go on to report the wounds received by Rutledge were made by Rutledge’s girlfriend in self defense. Rutledge was arrested after being released from the hospital.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA

The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
VIRGINIA STATE
McGlothlin Foundation to finance new playgrounds at Bristol Virginia schools

Students at a new intermediate school in Bristol, Virginia will also be awarded at recess with new exercise and play equipment. Superintendent of Schools Keith Perrigan announced a sizeable donation from the Jim and Fran McGlothlin Foundation will help finance the installation of inclusive playgrounds at the new facility and at Van Pelt Elementary.
BRISTOL, VA

