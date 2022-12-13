A Johnson City man, allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend faced arraignment Monday on aggravated domestic assault charges. Police say upon arrival in the 700 block of Liberty Bell Boulevard, they found James Rutledge with a stab wound to his abdomen after he assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, then assaulted his girlfriend’s mother when he threw her across the bedroom. Police go on to report the wounds received by Rutledge were made by Rutledge’s girlfriend in self defense. Rutledge was arrested after being released from the hospital.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO