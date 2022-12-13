Read full article on original website
greaterlongisland.com
Services for Tanya Bathija, 32, local businesswoman and Dix Hills resident
Friends and relatives of well-known Long Island businesswoman Tanya I. Bathija will gather Sunday at Maloney’s Lake Funeral Home in Lake Ronkonkoma to remember the young life cut short by a tragic fire. Bathija was killed on Wednesday when a blaze trapped her inside of her Dix Hills cottage....
greaterlongisland.com
Tragedy strikes FDNY; firefighter from Islip suffers fatal fall at Brooklyn firehouse
A veteran New York City firefighter who served as a volunteer in the Islip Fire Department for 28 years suffered a fatal head injury after falling 20 feet inside his Brooklyn firehouse this week while preparing for a training exercise, authorities announced Friday. William P. Moon II, 47, who lived...
pix11.com
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Dix Hills Cottage Fire Remembered For 'Enthusiasm For Life'
A 32-year-old woman who died in a fire at her Long Island home is being remembered by those who knew her as a dedicated businesswoman whose enthusiasm and love of life left a lasting impact on others.Tanya Bathija died in an early morning fire that broke out at a Dix Hills cottage on Carlls St…
Woman, 32, killed in Long Island house fire, 3 others injured
Suffolk County officials are investigating a house fire that killed a woman and injured three others on Long Island early this morning, according to officials.
102-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Massapequa Crash Involving Nassau County Police Vehicle
A 102-year-old local man has died from injuries a week after a two-vehicle Long Island crash involving a police cruiser. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in Massapequa. That's when a marked Nassau County Police vehicle was traveling southbound on Hicksville Road responding to an emergency...
City of Long Beach revokes chair and table permit at restaurant Riptides
Earlier in December, the owner of Riptides got a letter from the city saying the tables are no longer allowed and that they'd have to be removed by Jan. 3.
greaterlongisland.com
Services for Monica LoVece, 66, longtime Center Moriches teacher and Bayport resident
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Friends and relatives of longtime Bayport resident Monica A. LoVece will gather Friday at Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home in...
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
$2.75 Million Settlement Reached In Renowned Late Crabber's Fall From Jersey Shore Dock
The family of a popular Monmouth County crabber who died after falling through a dilapidated dock is reportedly receiving a $2.75 million settlement.Patrick Shopp of Port Monmouth was walking along the dock at the Belford Seafood Co-Op in early 2020 when a broken board dropped him six feet onto the…
Herald Community Newspapers
Woman killed in fire identified as Gloria Monk
The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Seaford in the early morning of Dec. 6 has been identified, officials said. The woman, Gloria Monk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, identified as Deborah Asdahl, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added. A Wantagh firefighter also suffered burns. The house's third resident, Asdahl's husband, 63-year-old Scott Betts, was not home at the time of the fire.
Extra Extra: Lawyers are still lawyering over what happened with that marshmallow fire at the Sag Harbor Goop store
Because rubbing alcohol was somehow involved, here are your end-of-day links: Everyone in New York City is sick (or will be), Donald Trump's loyalists don't like his NFT trading cards, Tyler Perry is buying out 'Ain't No Mo' performances, and more. [ more › ]
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
WKTV
Tractor trailer crash along NYS Thruway
A tractor trailer crash on the New York State Thruway has the eastbound lanes blocked between Exit 32 and Exit 33. Traffic is being re-routed off exit 33 and onto Route 365. No word on the extent of any injuries.
Detectives On Long Island Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police
Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said.On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been m…
greaterlongisland.com
Photos from the Girls Scouts’ new enchanted forest light show in Yaphank
After 18 years of decorating Smith Point beach with holiday lights, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County are branching out. Last month, the Girl Scouts unveiled their all-new Enchanted Forest holiday attraction. Unlike the drive-thru at Smith Point — which is also up and running for the holidays — guests...
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach to offer contracts to four senior managers
The Long Beach City Council has voted, 3-1, to offer contracts of up to three years to four senior administrators, a deal that has historically been reserved only for the city manager. Councilman John Bendo voted against the proposal, saying it could “burden” future councils with administrators they did not...
Fire department activity near Penn Station tracks causes potential delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak
Service in and out of Penn Station is subject to up to 45-minute delays. There is fire department activity in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
