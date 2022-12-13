ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Shore, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greaterlongisland.com

Services for Tanya Bathija, 32, local businesswoman and Dix Hills resident

Friends and relatives of well-known Long Island businesswoman Tanya I. Bathija will gather Sunday at Maloney’s Lake Funeral Home in Lake Ronkonkoma to remember the young life cut short by a tragic fire. Bathija was killed on Wednesday when a blaze trapped her inside of her Dix Hills cottage....
DIX HILLS, NY
pix11.com

Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says

Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Woman killed in fire identified as Gloria Monk

The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Seaford in the early morning of Dec. 6 has been identified, officials said. The woman, Gloria Monk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, identified as Deborah Asdahl, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added. A Wantagh firefighter also suffered burns. The house's third resident, Asdahl's husband, 63-year-old Scott Betts, was not home at the time of the fire.
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief

Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
WKTV

Tractor trailer crash along NYS Thruway

A tractor trailer crash on the New York State Thruway has the eastbound lanes blocked between Exit 32 and Exit 33. Traffic is being re-routed off exit 33 and onto Route 365. No word on the extent of any injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Photos from the Girls Scouts’ new enchanted forest light show in Yaphank

After 18 years of decorating Smith Point beach with holiday lights, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County are branching out. Last month, the Girl Scouts unveiled their all-new Enchanted Forest holiday attraction. Unlike the drive-thru at Smith Point — which is also up and running for the holidays — guests...
YAPHANK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach to offer contracts to four senior managers

The Long Beach City Council has voted, 3-1, to offer contracts of up to three years to four senior administrators, a deal that has historically been reserved only for the city manager. Councilman John Bendo voted against the proposal, saying it could “burden” future councils with administrators they did not...
LONG BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car

Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy