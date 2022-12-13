ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
clemson.edu

Meet the Class of 2022

The Class of 2022 has put in the time, work, effort and sacrifice to arrive at this moment. Discover stories from some of Clemson’s newest alumni, and learn how their journeys have prepared them to make a difference.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Road blocked after car damages power lines on Wade Hampton Blvd.

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a car damaged power equipment Friday morning. The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near East Lee Road. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic issues.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Professor suing Furman University amid Unite the Right investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy, a Furman professor who has been on leave since he was identified as attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing the university. More than five years after the deadly rally, which white supremacists organized in response to the...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
GREENVILLE, SC
