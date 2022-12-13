Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
2023 DB Commits to Clemson
2023 DB Khalil Barnes announced a commitment to the Clemson Tigers on Friday.
atozsports.com
National media outlet is united in their prediction for Orange Bowl showdown between Tennessee and Clemson
The Tennessee Vols are just two weeks away from a showdown with the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl in Miami. If Tennessee takes down Clemson, it’ll give the Vols their 11th win of the season. It would be the first time since 2001 that Tennessee’s got to 11 wins.
Peach State running back commits to Clemson
Clemson has picked up a verbal pledge from a Peach State running back in the class of 2023. Peyton Streko of West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night. Streko (...)
clemson.edu
Meet the Class of 2022
The Class of 2022 has put in the time, work, effort and sacrifice to arrive at this moment. Discover stories from some of Clemson’s newest alumni, and learn how their journeys have prepared them to make a difference.
WYFF4.com
Chance meeting with dad at South Carolina gas station leads to son’s $200,000 lottery win
ANDERSON, S.C. — When an Anderson man spotted his dad’s car at a local convenience store and stopped in to say hi, he didn’t know he was in for a surprise, too. At the MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson, the son bought a lottery ticket and won $200,000.
WYFF4.com
Lucky Anderson lottery player wins big holiday Powerball prize: Is it you?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your lottery tickets — a Powerball ticket sold in the Upstate for Wednesday’s drawing is worth big bucks that could come in handy this holiday season. The ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at the Food Mart store at 103 Electric City Blvd., in...
FOX Carolina
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
FOX Carolina
Road blocked after car damages power lines on Wade Hampton Blvd.
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a car damaged power equipment Friday morning. The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near East Lee Road. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic issues.
FOX Carolina
Professor suing Furman University amid Unite the Right investigation
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy, a Furman professor who has been on leave since he was identified as attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing the university. More than five years after the deadly rally, which white supremacists organized in response to the...
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
New headquarter for SCHP Troop 3 to be at SCC campus
South Carolina Highway Patrol partnered with Spartanburg Community College Giles Campus to be the new headquarters for Troop 3.
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Large development in Pickens Co. up in the air
Pickens County is getting some pushback from residents about major development plans.
wspa.com
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed after being hit by 2 trucks in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has identified a bicyclist killed after being hit by two trucks Tuesday in Greenville County, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Alexander Loren Bowen, 57, of Greenville, died of blunt force trauma in the crash.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools release student calendars for next 2 years
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If parents want to plan ahead, Greenville County Schools released the student calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The new school year will begin on Aug. 8, 2023 and the last day of school will be May 22, 2024. The district said the...
Baking company announces $35 million Upstate expansion
A wholesale bread company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion in the Upstate. Highland Baking Company Friday announced a $35 million expansion in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
