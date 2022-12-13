ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Ballotpedia News

Eleven candidates running for mayor of Chicago in 2023

Eleven candidates are running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, in the February 28, 2023, general election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place on April 4, 2023. The filing deadline for this election was November 28, 2022. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot, Jesus...
CHICAGO, IL
cookcountyil.gov

President Preckwinkle Appoints New Chiefs for County’s Bureaus of Finance and Administration

Tanya Anthony and Zahra Ali bring track records of success to their new roles. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the appointments of Tanya S. Anthony (left) to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the County’s Bureau of Finance (BOF) and Zahra Ali (right) to Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the County’s Bureau of Administration (BOA) today. The two will assume their new roles on January 1, with confirmation from the Board of Commissioners expected at the January board meeting.
thesouthlandjournal.com

Tillman Pushes State to Release $4.7 Million OK’d to Fix Dolton 149 Schools Board Chief Pledges to “Deepen Engagement” with District Parents

Tillman Pushes State to Release $4.7 Million OK’d to Fix Dolton 149 Schools Board Chief Pledges to “Deepen Engagement” with District Parents (Calumet City, IL) – In the $46.4 billion Illinois state budget signed by Governor JB Pritzker in April was $4.7 million for south suburban Dolton School District 149 to provide structural upgrades to the district’s schools, and Dolton 149’s top school board official is pushing the state to release the money as soon as possible.
CALUMET CITY, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Aldermen Give OK To $8 Million In TIF Funding To Buy Land For A Near South Side High School

NEAR SOUTH SIDE — The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb, as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday. Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing and will now be used to build a $150 million high school. Previous estimates listed the project’s total cost around $130 million.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Green light for the Red Line extension: TIF passes in committee, heads to full Council

Despite previous pushback from alders, and after much discussion in today’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, the proposed transit tax-increment financing district to help fund the south Red Line extension was approved by the committee in a nearly unanimous vote. The legislation heads to the full Council for a final vote on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman calls on CPD to remove potential members of hate groups

CHICAGO - Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez on Tuesday pushed for City Council hearings to scrutinize the Chicago Police Department’s probe of an officer who was suspended after being linked to the Proud Boys — a move that sparked a political firestorm and calls for the cop’s dismissal. Sigcho-Lopez...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal

Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
CHICAGO, IL

