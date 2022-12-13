Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
4 Members of the Chicago City Council Face Petition Challenges Ahead of 2023 Election
The practice of challenging the nominating petitions of candidates for office in the city of Chicago has become fairly commonplace over the years, and as the Board of Elections sets a schedule to hear those challenges, at least four members of the City Council will have to ward off those efforts.
Eleven candidates running for mayor of Chicago in 2023
Eleven candidates are running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, in the February 28, 2023, general election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place on April 4, 2023. The filing deadline for this election was November 28, 2022. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot, Jesus...
cookcountyil.gov
President Preckwinkle Appoints New Chiefs for County’s Bureaus of Finance and Administration
Tanya Anthony and Zahra Ali bring track records of success to their new roles. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the appointments of Tanya S. Anthony (left) to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the County’s Bureau of Finance (BOF) and Zahra Ali (right) to Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the County’s Bureau of Administration (BOA) today. The two will assume their new roles on January 1, with confirmation from the Board of Commissioners expected at the January board meeting.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Tillman Pushes State to Release $4.7 Million OK’d to Fix Dolton 149 Schools Board Chief Pledges to “Deepen Engagement” with District Parents
Tillman Pushes State to Release $4.7 Million OK’d to Fix Dolton 149 Schools Board Chief Pledges to “Deepen Engagement” with District Parents (Calumet City, IL) – In the $46.4 billion Illinois state budget signed by Governor JB Pritzker in April was $4.7 million for south suburban Dolton School District 149 to provide structural upgrades to the district’s schools, and Dolton 149’s top school board official is pushing the state to release the money as soon as possible.
fox32chicago.com
Nabeela Syed: First Muslim woman elected to Illinois General Assembly at age 23
A young woman born and raised in Palatine made history during midterm elections. Nabeela Syed was elected as State Representative of the 51st District at age 23. She is one of the youngest people to be elected into the Illinois General Assembly and she is the first Indian-American and Muslim woman to take the seat.
Gary Deserves Better – NOW (No Opportunities Wasted!)
Senator Eddie Melton has taken on a big job. He wants to create a new vision of what the city of Gary can be. His theme, “Gary deserves better—NOW,” says it all. He believes that transformation is real and can happen, and that he is the man to make it happen by investing in people.
chicagocrusader.com
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Aldermen Give OK To $8 Million In TIF Funding To Buy Land For A Near South Side High School
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb, as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday. Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing and will now be used to build a $150 million high school. Previous estimates listed the project’s total cost around $130 million.
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Green light for the Red Line extension: TIF passes in committee, heads to full Council
Despite previous pushback from alders, and after much discussion in today’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, the proposed transit tax-increment financing district to help fund the south Red Line extension was approved by the committee in a nearly unanimous vote. The legislation heads to the full Council for a final vote on Wednesday.
As Chicago Mayoral Election Season Revs Up, Here's Who is Currently on the Ballot
With the midterm elections rapidly receding into the rearview mirror, the 2023 Chicago mayoral election is looming in the distance, with 11 candidates currently vying for the position. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers...
25newsnow.com
Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed against State Farm alleging racial discrimination
(25 News Now) - Jacqueline Huskey, a Black resident of Matteson, Illinois, has filed a lawsuit again State Farm, alleging the company racially discriminates against Black home insurance policyholders. The lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois, seeks class-action status. But, it’s based on Huskey’s experience with State Farm...
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman calls on CPD to remove potential members of hate groups
CHICAGO - Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez on Tuesday pushed for City Council hearings to scrutinize the Chicago Police Department’s probe of an officer who was suspended after being linked to the Proud Boys — a move that sparked a political firestorm and calls for the cop’s dismissal. Sigcho-Lopez...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
