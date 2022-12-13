ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelansingjournal.com

Fashionette estate sale marks closing of iconic Lansing shop

LANSING, Ill. (December 15, 2022) – Pat Kremer remembers buying much-loved Christmas gifts for her mother and mother-in-law at Fashionette. Grace Bazylewski remembers how owner Jackie Protsman befriended her when she took on the role of Lansing’s Economic Development Director in 1989. And other shoppers at the Fashionette estate sale shared memories of being treated elegantly even when they weren’t able to afford the high-quality merchandise in the iconic women’s clothing store.
LANSING, IL
Block Club Chicago

Roseland Church Will Give Out Hats, Scarves, Food And More At Free Event Saturday

ROSELAND — A Roseland church is giving personal care items to neighbors this weekend ahead of the winter holidays. The free event is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. George and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 164 E. 111th St. Organizers will give out 100 care packages filled with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant and soap.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Park police can keep eye on empty homes

It’s official, the holidays are here, and people will be leaving town, visiting family and going somewhere else for the holidays. In Palos Park, a good number of residents head to warmer climates for the winter and others will leave after Christmas and not return until spring. Please utilize the police Vacation House Watch program.
PALOS PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need

CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy