thelansingjournal.com
Fashionette estate sale marks closing of iconic Lansing shop
LANSING, Ill. (December 15, 2022) – Pat Kremer remembers buying much-loved Christmas gifts for her mother and mother-in-law at Fashionette. Grace Bazylewski remembers how owner Jackie Protsman befriended her when she took on the role of Lansing’s Economic Development Director in 1989. And other shoppers at the Fashionette estate sale shared memories of being treated elegantly even when they weren’t able to afford the high-quality merchandise in the iconic women’s clothing store.
Roseland Church Will Give Out Hats, Scarves, Food And More At Free Event Saturday
ROSELAND — A Roseland church is giving personal care items to neighbors this weekend ahead of the winter holidays. The free event is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. George and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 164 E. 111th St. Organizers will give out 100 care packages filled with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant and soap.
Elk Grove Village display wins ABC7's 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight
We have a winner in the 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight!
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
chicagocrusader.com
Josephine’s Southern Cooking hosting toy, gift and meal giveaways for the holiday
Josephine’s Southern Cooking, the iconic soul food restaurant on Chicago’s south side, will be helping make the holidays brighter for neighborhood families in Chatham, with two events on December 16th and 22nd. On Friday, December 16th Josephine’s becomes the official pick-up location for Toys for Tots, where they...
Chicago area charities facing toy donation shortage hope for 'Christmas miracle'
Catholic Charities is marking its 75th anniversary of its Celebration of Giving.
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidays
Potbelly is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) sandwich deal on Tuesday, December 20th. (CHICAGO) Stop in at Potbelly Sandwich Shop next week to fuel up as you're finishing your last-minute Christmas shopping and score yourself a free original sandwich.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park police can keep eye on empty homes
It’s official, the holidays are here, and people will be leaving town, visiting family and going somewhere else for the holidays. In Palos Park, a good number of residents head to warmer climates for the winter and others will leave after Christmas and not return until spring. Please utilize the police Vacation House Watch program.
fox32chicago.com
Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need
CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
‘Big shoes to fill’: Chicago mother carries on late son’s legacy of giving
Karla Cox picking up where Brandon left off.
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday season
The specialty store will reopen in the future as a regular coffee shop. (CHICAGO) Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve opened in 2021 to fanfare at the time of being one of only four Reserve locations in the world.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
