From Buzz Iceclear to Clearopathra, snowplow naming gains traction around the country
What do Buzz Iceclear, Clearopathra and Snowbi Wan Kenobi all have in common? They are some of the named snowplows hard at work during the winter season. Cities and states across the country have begun to hold naming contests for their snowplows, hoping to engage more residents and raise awareness for their snowplow drivers.
Step aside Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground
ATLANTA – Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
The U.S. is suing Arizona over shipping containers on the border with Mexico
PHOENIX — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor...
Ballot measures on weed and abortion won in 2022. Now they're fueling a backlash
In 2022, voters expanded Medicaid in South Dakota, legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, and enshrined the right to an abortion in Michigan. This was possible because in about half of all U.S. states, citizens have the power to pass laws or amend the state's constitution themselves, sidestepping lawmakers. Such ballot initiatives have become a popular tactic to change policy in states dominated by one party, often the GOP.
North Carolina has a new way to train snow plow drivers: Simulators
Training someone to drive a snowplow comes with a hefty price tag and a risk to motorists. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has a new training tool aimed at saving money and increasing safety. Pilots train on simulators before taking to the skies . . . but snowplow drivers? There’s a simulator for that, too.
North Carolina legislature starts new session in January with emboldened GOP in charge
An expected "Red Wave" never really materialized for the 2022 midterm elections, at least on a national scale. Democrats retained their U.S. Senate majority and won governorships in key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Arizona. But in North Carolina, Republican candidates dominated major showdowns, sweeping the six statewide judicial contests,...
Calif. commission to decide whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar
The commission that regulates California's utilities decides today whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar. California's considered the bellwether for the nation's energy policy, and some environmentalists worry that this decision could make it harder to transition away from fossil fuels. Here's NPR's Julia Simon. JULIA SIMON, BYLINE:...
California plans to cut incentives for home solar, worrying environmentalists
The commission that regulates California's utilities voted unanimously to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar that helped make the state the largest solar market in the nation. California is considered the bellwether for the nation's renewable energy policy. Solar advocates worry that getting rid of the incentive will slow...
5 officers are charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana
The officers in Louisiana face criminal charges in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene after a high-speed chase. Bodycam video showed officers brutally beating the Black driver. NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is...
South Carolina's ag chief wants more processing in state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's agriculture chief plans to ask lawmakers for $75 million to help bring processing and packing facilities to the state so farmers don't have to send their products away. Expanding that capacity will help South Carolina's agriculture business keep growing, South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh...
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills." The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes...
California gardener rents out real and reusable holiday trees
Love the smell of a live Christmas tree but hate to throw it out at the end of the holiday season? A California nursery rents real and re-usable Tannenbaums.
Michigan's Department of Transportation is cutting back on road salt
The solution: beet juice. Officials say using beet juice instead of salt helps maintain the ecosystem, and protects the infrastructure while treating the roads.
These could be some of the reasons DeSantis hasn't announced a presidential run (yet)
In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a wide margin, reinforcing his position as a strong contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024. But DeSantis isn't showing signs that he is ready to officially announce his candidacy. He says he's focused on being governor and dismisses questions about presidential ambitions.
Salvadorans want Congress to address their legal limbo
An immigration proposal backed by North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis would create a pathway to citizenship for some undocumented people, but not all. As Congress enters its closing weeks, members of North Carolina’s Salvadoran community are pushing for recognition of their decades-long history in the country. Arenivar Cruz is...
Man who threatened Black Lives Matter supporters pleads guilty to hate crime charges
A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to hate crime charges after he intimidated supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement by leaving handwritten notes and nooses around his community, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Kenneth Pilon, 61, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal district court to two...
Voting rights lawyer to fill North Carolina appeals court seat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A longtime voting rights attorney will be appointed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, filling a vacancy when Judge Richard Dietz moves to the state Supreme Court next month. Allison Riggs, a co-leader of the Southern Coalition for...
House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on anti-LGBTQ extremism and violence
Survivors of the shooting at a queer nightclub in Colorado last month testified before Congress today. The hearing was called by a New York congresswoman who says violence against LGBTQ people is rising because of dangerous rhetoric. Colorado Public Radio's Caitlyn Kim reports. CAITLYN KIM, BYLINE: Sitting behind an imposing...
10 years after Sandy Hook, a family finds bits of joy amid shards of pain
At the new Sandy Hook Memorial reflection pool, Jen Hensel leans over a granite stone engraved with the name of her daughter, Avielle Richman. "Avi," as she was called, was one of 20 first graders and six adults who were killed by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle on Dec. 14, 2012 — exactly a decade ago — in their elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
