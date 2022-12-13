Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Looking for a museum to keep a 100 year old fruitcakeAdrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Boney James in concert at the Rialto on 12/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Related
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk
Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet.
WGNtv.com
Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
fox32chicago.com
Police search for offender who fired shots from minivan in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after shots were fired from a minivan Monday night in suburban Mount Prospect. At about 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive. When officers arrived, they learned two people dressed in all...
starvedrock.media
Peru Man Gets Police Attention Twice in Three Days
Peru police Monday morning arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Washburn of the 1900 block of Putnam Street. They'd been called to the CVS Pharmacy on Shooting Park in Peru, on complaints of damaged merchandise and retail theft. Two days later, on Wednesday, Washburn caught police attention again when he was caught allegedly entering vehicles in the parking lot of St. Margaret's Physical Rehab on Midtown Road. In this case, Washburn was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and cut loose with a notice to appear in court in January.
CBS News
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
fox32chicago.com
Man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed vehicle in Chicago, killing passenger: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old northwest Indiana man is accused of crashing his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of his passenger. Steven Martinez, Jr., of Hobart, faces one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park police can keep eye on empty homes
It’s official, the holidays are here, and people will be leaving town, visiting family and going somewhere else for the holidays. In Palos Park, a good number of residents head to warmer climates for the winter and others will leave after Christmas and not return until spring. Please utilize the police Vacation House Watch program.
2 men held without bail in DuPage County for allegedly robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago and 18-year-old Jarquez Jones of Maywood are accused of robbing a woman’s purse at gunpoint Dec. 5 at a Walmart in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase into Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
Prosecutors Paint Horrifying Picture of Execution-Style Killings in Belmont Cragin Shooting
Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors laid out their case against a man suspected of fatally shooting three people outside of a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend, painting the attack as an execution-style killing following a fight at a birthday party.
Firefighter single-handedly rescues driver from car submerged in pond: Bradley Fire Department
The firefighter dove into the water, got into the vehicle, unhooked the driver's seatbelt and swam the person to shore, fire officials said.
4 men charged with series of armed robberies after fiery crash, police chase on North Side
Chicago police on Wednesday announced the arrests of four men who were allegedly connected to multiple armed robberies that occurred Monday on Chicago’s North Side. The four men were arrested after a police chase and a fiery crash in Ravenswood.
2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday
Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
Thieves breaking into Naperville mailboxes, using stolen checks to commit identity theft
Naperville police have warned residents against dropping off mail in large postal mailboxes after nine break-ins over the past two months. Instead, the police recommended residents use mail drop locations inside post offices.
fox32chicago.com
Woman wanted for stealing wallets, making fraudulent purchases in NW Indiana: police
HIGHLAND, Ind. - Police are searching for a northwest Indiana woman who has been stealing wallets from shoppers and making fraudulent purchases with their credit cards. Erica Roadlander is connected to multiple robberies at retail stores across northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, according to Highland police. Police said Roadlander...
WGNtv.com
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead From Apparently Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Norwood Park
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead Thursday morning after suffering an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Norwood Park, marking the latest suicide this year in a department grappling with a mental health crisis. The officer, a 58-year-old woman, was discovered about 9:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of...
Comments / 0