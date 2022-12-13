ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGNtv.com

Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
DES PLAINES, IL
starvedrock.media

Peru Man Gets Police Attention Twice in Three Days

Peru police Monday morning arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Washburn of the 1900 block of Putnam Street. They'd been called to the CVS Pharmacy on Shooting Park in Peru, on complaints of damaged merchandise and retail theft. Two days later, on Wednesday, Washburn caught police attention again when he was caught allegedly entering vehicles in the parking lot of St. Margaret's Physical Rehab on Midtown Road. In this case, Washburn was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and cut loose with a notice to appear in court in January.
PERU, IL
CBS News

Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed vehicle in Chicago, killing passenger: police

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old northwest Indiana man is accused of crashing his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of his passenger. Steven Martinez, Jr., of Hobart, faces one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Park police can keep eye on empty homes

It’s official, the holidays are here, and people will be leaving town, visiting family and going somewhere else for the holidays. In Palos Park, a good number of residents head to warmer climates for the winter and others will leave after Christmas and not return until spring. Please utilize the police Vacation House Watch program.
PALOS PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday

Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
AURORA, IL
WGNtv.com

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
OAK PARK, IL

