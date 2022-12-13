Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Celebrate Hanukkah with lighting of menorah at Fountain Square on Dec. 19
The entire Evanston community is invited to gather at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 19, to celebrate Hanukkah and ignite a public menorah erected at Fountain Square. The celebration will feature greetings from Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky. The celebration will include live music, a LED robot dancer and Hanukkah treats.
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
napervillelocal.com
Things to do Dec. 16-22: Suburbs pack in the holiday events this weekend
Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa’s station for a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com. Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 14-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.,...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Wanna be a holiday hero? Buy a winter coat for an Evanston child. Stop by the Ebony Barber Shop, 1702 Dodge Ave., and pick up a tag with the gender and coat size of a child. Purchase a warm coat and bring it back to the shop, where it will be distributed. Move fast. Brigitte Giles, left, who organized the event and owns Ebony, said she has 43 tags left. They’re going fast. Here Elizabeth Sayles picked up two tags. “It’s cold out there,” she said. “The kids have got to get to school.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Eater
Inside Naperville’s Fun New Taqueria With Mexican Seafood Bar
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Naperville, IL
Naperville is a beautiful city worth exploring in DuPage County, Illinois. Although it is one of the wealthiest cities in the Midwest, it also offers plenty of sightseeing opportunities and fun activities. From historic districts, sprawling parks, and charming riverside trails, Naperville has something for every kind of traveler. Moreover,...
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
evanstonroundtable.com
Local athletes host community blood drive Dec. 1 – Jan. 14
The Evanston Running Club, Commonwealth Running Company, Rogers Park Running Club, Evanston Bicycle Club, Evanston Masters Swimming and the Evanston Flying Turkey Race invite you to join their second annual Evanston Community Blood Drive with Vitalant Evanston Blood Donation Center. The Blood Drive runs from Dec. 1 – Jan. 14...
foodgressing.com
Fonda to Open in January 2023 in Evanston, IL
Slated to open in early 2023, Fonda will take a major departure from the George Trois Group’s notable French cuisine – That of the acclaimed fine dining mecca George Trois and admired French brasserie Aboyer. To be located downtown Evanston at 1735 Benson Avenue in the space formerly...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park police can keep eye on empty homes
It’s official, the holidays are here, and people will be leaving town, visiting family and going somewhere else for the holidays. In Palos Park, a good number of residents head to warmer climates for the winter and others will leave after Christmas and not return until spring. Please utilize the police Vacation House Watch program.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cupich to celebrate Simbang Gabi Mass Friday night at St. Germaine in Oak Lawn
The Archdiocese of Chicago will celebrate its 37th annual Simbáng Gabi novena starting on Thursday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 23. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will celebrate Simbáng Gabi Mass at Our Lady at St. Germaine, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., in Oak Lawn on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
napervillelocal.com
Wow! House Exudes Country Charm In Heart of Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Painted sky blue and trimmed with white accents, this home is an eye-catcher before you even pull into the driveway. The country-inspired charm extends to the interior of this property, where you’ll find an eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar, a two-seasons porch and more. Downtown...
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Cookies, Cocoa and Cards’: Dayenu Ministries to host holiday card writing event on Dec. 16
Dayenu Ministries will be hosting an event at the Evanston Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd. from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 16. Cookies, Cocoa & Cards will be a time to make cards for hospitalized children, first responders, veterans, nurses and doctors. Guests are invited to bring cookies – “a dozen to share, a dozen to spare” – so that guests may enjoy cookies while writing cards as well as providing cookies that Dayenu Ministries will distribute with the cards over the holidays.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Chicago
While Chicago isn't exactly known for romance, it's one of the best places in the world to meet people -- making it an ideal location for singles to call home.
evanstonroundtable.com
Arts Council to get its own website and host mixer in January
Evanston Arts Council is building its own website – EvanstonArts.org. At its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, the council decided that while there is EAC news on the city website, the space is limited. So during its virtual meeting, Chair Melissa Molitor proposed the group build its own site,...
onekindesign.com
A Tudor-style house gets a stunning modern twist on Chicago’s North Shore
This modern lake house is the personal residence of Elissa Morgante and Fred Wilson, co-founding partners of Morgante Wilson Architects, sited in Wilmette, on Chicago’s suburban North Shore. Expansive walls of glazing provide on the rear facade provide sweeping views over Lake Michigan. It features a modern interpretation of...
‘Big shoes to fill’: Chicago mother carries on late son’s legacy of giving
Karla Cox picking up where Brandon left off.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Soccer fans Michelle Monieson, left, and Jennie Abt watch the World Cup semifinals at Firehouse Grill on Wednesday, Abt’s birthday. It wasn’t easy for them to find a bar or restaurant with a big screen in the early afternoon, notes photographer Richard Cahan. They cheered for underdog Morocco, but France won. The finals are Sunday.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
