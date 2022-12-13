Read full article on original website
Jay Jay
3d ago
Yeah like we need a walk bridge that doesn't even go over the river just to the river so you can have this ridiculous bridge by your new over price city hall where you have the city board members sit above the constituents like they are better than the people. The city board works for we the people, we should not be looking up
fox9.com
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Administrator Selection Committee makes recommendation following sudden narrowing of candidates
(Fargo, ND) -- The selection committee for Fargo's next City Administrator has made a recommendation following a Friday morning meeting with the potential candidates. Two candidates, current interim City Administrator Michael Redlinger and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan city manager James Puffalt, were interviewed by the selection committee to determine a recommendation for the City Commission. The committee, which is also partially composed of city commission members, found Redlinger to be their preferred candidate. The City Commission will vote to potentially approve Redlinger at their next official meeting.
valleynewslive.com
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
valleynewslive.com
Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney declares snow Emergency
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to enact a closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday, December 14. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Multi-vehicle pileup near Moorhead shuts down west-bound traffic on I-94
(Moorhead, MN) -- A portion of I-94 is closed following a multi-vehicle crash outside of Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says more than a dozen vehicles, including many semi's, were included in a pileup located by exit 15 near Downer. Authorities say no injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have closed westbound I-94 while the pileup is being cleared.
kfgo.com
Fargo Mayor Mahoney declares emergency due to snowfall and deteriorating road conditions for Wednesday, Dec. 14
FARGO (KFGO) – Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions, and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to order the closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday, December 14. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will be...
valleynewslive.com
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
wdayradionow.com
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
valleynewslive.com
Fergus Falls declares snow emergency
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fergus Falls is declaring a snow emergency. Officials say with the amount of snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, parking rules will go as follows:. Starting at 5 pm today, parking will only be allowed on the odd side of the...
wdayradionow.com
Storytime at West Fargo Library canceled due to weather
(West Fargo, ND) -- Baby Boost Storytime at the West Fargo Public Library is canceled for Friday due to continued winter weather in the area. The event originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. would have been the last session of December.Ready to Read Storytime and Baby Boost Storytimes will resume in January after a brief winter break.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
valleynewslive.com
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Schools to have delayed start, Fargo and Moorhead proceed as scheduled
(Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo School District is still trying to dig itself out and give bus drivers, parents and students more time to get to class Friday morning. The District announced a two-hour delayed start to classes for Friday in the wake of winter weather conditions still being felt across the area. That includes buses running two hours later to give plows more time to clear roadways around the city.
newsdakota.com
Blizzard Warning Issued For Area
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for a majority of our area until 6 am on Friday. Heavy snow and winds will affect the area, including Jamestown, Valley City, Oakes, and Carrington. Meteorologist Todd Hamilton with the National Weather Service in Bismarck said areas of central North Dakota including the James River Valley could see up to 6 inches of snow this afternoon with high winds…
kvrr.com
Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Sheriff talks response to incidents during winter weather, storms
(Fargo, ND) -- It's not just a challenge for you when the snow flakes fall and cover roadways, first responders also have plenty of hurdles to jump to get to you in critical incidents. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner spoke with WDAY Midday about some of the challenges his department...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
