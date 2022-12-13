Read full article on original website
Related
fordham.edu
Fordham Housing Fund Transforms College Experience for CSTEP Students
For his first two years at Fordham, Alvin Feliz Varona was commuting to the Rose Hill campus, first from New York City’s northern suburbs and then from a town further north, near Poughkeepsie. From there, he commuted for two hours. Each way. “That is very difficult to do, if...
fordham.edu
WFUV Spreads ‘Holiday Cheer’ with Return of Annual Benefit Concert
On Dec. 6, for the first time since 2019, members, listeners, and fans of WFUV gathered at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for a concert featuring some of the music world’s top and emerging artists. The 16th annual Holiday Cheer for FUV, a benefit for Fordham’s public...
Comments / 0