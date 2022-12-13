Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Out of his own mouth, Sharpton’s doc ‘Loudmouth’ is riveting profile
The Rev. Al Sharpton’s documentary called “Loudmouth” is in theaters now. The documentary premiered in Chicago during the 58th Chicago International Film Festival in October. I was able to watch the film then, and I noticed that Sharpton was on the Sherri Shepherd Show on December 8, and I listened in to gather more information straight from the “loudmouth” himself.
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago's Hotblock Jmoe gives away $25,000 in toys for Christmas, releases new single "658"
(Chicago, IL) - December 16, 2022. Up and coming hip-hop artist Hotblock Jmoe returns to his hometown of Chicago for the holidays with a mission to give away $25,000 in toys to the southside community who helped shape him into the person he is today. Through his music label Velcro Records, the Christmas Toy Drive will be hosted on Dec. 16th at the Vernard L. Alsberry Jr. Municipal Center in Hazel Crest, IL. with the Apostle Dr. Lisa Benjaminand is open to the public.
fox32chicago.com
Adam Sandler bringing comedy tour to Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is extending his highly successful stand-up tour. The actor and comedian will deliver his unique brand of comedy and song at the United Center on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In addition to Chicago, he has added 10 other cities to the tour. Beyond stand-up, his movies...
‘Big shoes to fill’: Chicago mother carries on late son’s legacy of giving
Karla Cox picking up where Brandon left off.
theshadowleague.com
Who Was Najeeb Echols? | Former Chicago Basketball Legend Passes Away At 39
A Chicago basketball legend has passed away, and the Windy City hoops culture is taking the loss hard. 39-year-old Najeeb Echols died Wednesday in Kansas after suffering a heart attack. The Chicago Sun-Times reported on Echols’ passing, quoting Jason Straight, a longtime friend of Echols, as saying, “I’m just distraught,...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Indigenous chef ready to share native cuisine with Chicagoans
CHICAGO — At Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, local school kids and adults are getting a lesson like never before about the culinary ins and outs of traditional and modern Indigenous cuisine. Not long ago, Chicago was home to the Native Americans of the Potawatomie Tribe. Executive...
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Pat Sajak, Tina Fey, and John Wayne Gacy
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Rod Blagojevich’s arrest, John Wayne Gacy was identified, Pat Sajak’s first appearance on “Wheel of Fortune,” and more.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You’s New Japanese Restaurant Will Have Two Gorgeous Riverfront Terraces
Even before the pandemic, some worried that Chicago’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, was abandoning upscale to focus on more casual concepts. The company closed Tru in 2017, when “fast casual” and “quick serve” were buzzwords in increasing usage within the restaurant world.
newcity.com
What Cuts At My Soul: James Elder’s Story of Mama Lizzie
I met James Elder in the early 1980s when he was a creative writing student at Columbia College Chicago. Though he was never one of my students, he was well known in the Writing/English department as a gifted writer whose stories were often written with an inescapable authenticity of gritty, inner-city realism. Back in those days, he struck me as aloof, but decades later, during our interviews for this project in the clubroom of the apartment building where he lived in Milwaukee with his wife Shirley, he freely admitted that he was introverted by nature. This truth about Elder was in direct contradiction to his leadership role as a Black student activist at Chicago’s Tilden High School from 1966 to 1969 and immediately after that as a member of the Black Panther Party. He recalled to me that Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Chicago Black Panther Party, would advise him to stay outside of news crews’ camera angles at Panther rallies and events because Hampton believed that it was in Elder’s best interest to avoid the trap of notoriety, as that would only draw potentially lethal attention upon him from government authorities. (1)
wgnradio.com
Bronzeville is serving up chicken and waffles
General manager of Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles in Bronzeville, Brian Mills, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the history of the restaurant and where chicken and waffles originated from. He also shares details about the variety of soul foods they serve and why it’s a great addition to the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Saks OFF 5TH to reopen two Chicago stores
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saks OFF 5TH – the discount outlet chain of Saks Fifth Avenue – will soon be reopening two Chicago locations.The approximately 23,500 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH store that closed in 2009 will be reopening at 6 S. State St. in The Loop.A 40,000 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH will also reopen at in the NEWCITY development at 1457 N. Halsted St. on the Near North Side."Saks OFF 5TH has a long-standing presence in Chicago so it felt natural to reopen these important locations to best serve our customers," Rob Brooks, President of Saks OFF 5TH's store division O5 said in a news release. "The in-store experience is an important part of our customer's shopping journey with Saks OFF 5TH, as evidenced by our successful openings in Eastchester, New York and Stamford, Connecticut earlier this year. We look forward to reopening our State Street and Lincoln Park locations and providing our loyal customers with an enhanced shopping experience in an elevated environment with access to the designers they know and love."Upon these reopenings, Saks OFF 5TH will have five locations in the Chicago area.Chicago's Saks Fifth Avenue location is at 700 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile.
Reporter banned by Lori Lightfoot slams new 'Orwellian' censorship: 'Chicagoans will die' from this
Chicago reporter William Kelly discussed Mayor Lori Lightfoot's move to restrict media and public access to 911 scanners on 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday.
chicagocrusader.com
Chicago cops and courts confiscate legal weapons and destroy them
Little did Elijah Hudson, a 29-year-old father from an upstanding family, know that he would be stopped and arbitrarily arrested. Though he was a legal gun owner, he was arrested due to an expired license sticker. Yes, Elijah found himself arrested and shackled to a bench in the 18th district police station for four hours because of that little piece of plastic that sticks onto license plates. Or at least that’s what the Chicago Police Department wants us to believe.
Preview: Mary—A Holiday Dansical by Erin Barnett and Black Girls Dance Ensemble
The story goes that almost anybody Black from the South Side of Chicago either went to Mayfair Academy or knew someone who went there. The academy closed in 2021 after six decades of training dancers, musicians, and actors. The building was sold to the Chicago Human Rhythm Project aka CHRP (pronounced “chirp”) and thanks to the community and performers who came out of Mayfair a wonderful tradition is thriving as Black Girls Dance. This weekend founder Erin Barnett and her team of choreographers is staging Mary—A Holiday Dansical, Barnett’s take on The Black Nativity.
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Chicago’s New Crackdown on Illegal Gun Possession
John Howell speaks with Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Yesterday, the City Council approved his crackdown on illegal gun possession. Ald. Napolitano joins the program to speak to the specifics of the ordinance and why he feels it is important to the city.
better.net
ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community
Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to corned beef and cinnamon buns
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Helfeld’s Deli. Located at 1750 W. North Ave. in Chicago, they are known for their corned beef, salami, and matzo ball soup. Lt. Haynes also reviews Cinnaholic, located at 1295 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. They are known for serving a variety of cinnamon rolls, like classic, pumpkin spice roll, and very berry.
Comments / 0