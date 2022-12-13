Read full article on original website
Leon Borst
5d ago
Diesel and fuel oil are the first things that are refined cause it doesn’t take that much time to refine as it does to make gasoline that has to be refined further. Just an excuse the oil companies uses to pad their profits more ( they’ve already made over billions in profits ) . This is one of the reasons inflation remains high.
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices in metro Detroit drop below $3 per gallon, lowest in 19 months
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit set a new low average price for 2022 this week, according to AAA Michigan. The group said gas prices in Michigan are down 17 cents to an average of $3.07 per gallon. That's 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year.
Tv20detroit.com
Carhartt plans expansion in Dearborn with help from state grant
(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt, a Detroit-founded legacy workwear and outdoor apparel company, has plans to expand in Dearborn. Whitmer said in a release that the expansion is thanks to support from the Michigan Strategic Fund via a $937,500 Michigan Business Development Program grant.
Winter storm, Arctic blast to impact region before Christmas
As Christmas approaches this year, the Great Lakes may be dealing with a major winter storm. What seems to be certain is snow, wind, and Arctic cold will impact the area up to and through Christmas.
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023
The Midwest is familiar with Meijer stores, but there’s a new kind of Meijer store opening two new locations soon. Meijer Grocery stores will have a whole new look and a different concept from traditional Meijer supercenters. These scaled-down stores will test the theory that bigger doesn’t always mean better.
A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
Tv20detroit.com
Holiday storm poised to bring damaging winds, dangerous wind chills and snow to metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — A powerful winter storm is upon us. With every check of the computer models, the incoming holiday storm looks stronger after every run. At this point in the forecast, we can see that the storm is coming and have an idea of what it will do while it's here. Unfortunately, the fine details and impacts will be clearer by the middle of the week.
This Is The Coldest City In Michigan
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Two Michigan Lakes Are Among The Most Polluted in the United States
Michigan is known for many things and the Great Lakes are one of them. Even though we have some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, they're still facing one major issue...pollution. Some of our lakes are being heavily polluted with chemicals, plastic, and tons of other garbage. According...
Michigan is using beet juice instead of road salt to de-ice roads
The Michigan Department of Transportation is cutting back on road salt. The solution: beet juice. Officials say using beet juice instead of salt helps maintain the ecosystem, and protects the infrastructure while treating the roads.
UpNorthLive.com
Power outages reported across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: End of the year conversation with Whitmer & Gilchrist
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 18, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth, end of the year conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Together, inside the Cadillac Lodge in downtown Detroit, they look back at their accomplishments and challenges in 2022. Whitmer and Gilchrist also look ahead to their plans for 2023. Find out what their priorities will be for Michigan.
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan store
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Michigan store is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a ticket worth a large prize amount.
Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power
We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Have you seen wild turkeys in Michigan? The DNR wants to know about it
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources could use your help to figure out exactly where these big birds are hanging around in our state.
Tv20detroit.com
EXPLAINER: Breaking down a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, other advisories
(WXYZ) — A system expected to hit metro Detroit starting Thursday night and Friday morning is expected to bring rain, snow, strong winds, cold temperatures and more. While the 7 First Alert Weather Team is still monitoring the storm, we're preparing you for a variety of watches and warnings that might come down. They could include Winter Storm watches and warnings, or even a blizzard warning.
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
Tv20detroit.com
'I got my family back': Cat and owner reunited in multi-state miracle
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A cat and its owner have been reunited after a multi-state miracle. A few weeks ago, Jamie McCall began driving from Florida to Michigan to move into a new home. She says along the way, she made rest stops. During a stop in Cleveland, Tennessee, McCall says her cat Tucker got out of their hotel room.
