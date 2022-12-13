ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Leon Borst
5d ago

Diesel and fuel oil are the first things that are refined cause it doesn’t take that much time to refine as it does to make gasoline that has to be refined further. Just an excuse the oil companies uses to pad their profits more ( they’ve already made over billions in profits ) . This is one of the reasons inflation remains high.

Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices in metro Detroit drop below $3 per gallon, lowest in 19 months

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit set a new low average price for 2022 this week, according to AAA Michigan. The group said gas prices in Michigan are down 17 cents to an average of $3.07 per gallon. That's 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Carhartt plans expansion in Dearborn with help from state grant

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt, a Detroit-founded legacy workwear and outdoor apparel company, has plans to expand in Dearborn. Whitmer said in a release that the expansion is thanks to support from the Michigan Strategic Fund via a $937,500 Michigan Business Development Program grant.
DEARBORN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Power outages reported across northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spotlight on the News: End of the year conversation with Whitmer & Gilchrist

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 18, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth, end of the year conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Together, inside the Cadillac Lodge in downtown Detroit, they look back at their accomplishments and challenges in 2022. Whitmer and Gilchrist also look ahead to their plans for 2023. Find out what their priorities will be for Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power

We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EXPLAINER: Breaking down a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, other advisories

(WXYZ) — A system expected to hit metro Detroit starting Thursday night and Friday morning is expected to bring rain, snow, strong winds, cold temperatures and more. While the 7 First Alert Weather Team is still monitoring the storm, we're preparing you for a variety of watches and warnings that might come down. They could include Winter Storm watches and warnings, or even a blizzard warning.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'I got my family back': Cat and owner reunited in multi-state miracle

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A cat and its owner have been reunited after a multi-state miracle. A few weeks ago, Jamie McCall began driving from Florida to Michigan to move into a new home. She says along the way, she made rest stops. During a stop in Cleveland, Tennessee, McCall says her cat Tucker got out of their hotel room.
CLEVELAND, TN

