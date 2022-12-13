Read full article on original website
DeSantis signs three measures passed in Florida's special lawmaking session this week
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on Friday a massive property insurance package and disaster relief for communities recovering from recent hurricanes. Describing it as a “very productive week,” DeSantis then hinted that there’s more to come. “We’ve got much more to do in the not too distant future.”
Florida's jobless rate inches down in November following a brief Hurricane Ian surge in claims
Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.6% in November, after a brief surge in claims following Hurricane Ian. The November rate was down from 2.7% in October, as Gov. Ron DeSantis credited the state’s “resilience in this economy.”. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, in a report released...
Florida legislature passes massive property insurance bill
Republicans in the state legislature put their supermajority power on display this week when they passed a massive property insurance package less than five days after it was filed without including input from Democrats. “The work that we've been putting in to provide relief to consumers over the years in...
Leon and other Florida school districts are revising their LGBTQ student support guides
Ten school districts whose LGBTQ support guides and other policies were called into question by the state Board of Education are in various stages of revising the documents, or in some cases have dropped the disputed guides, according to responses the board discussed Wednesday. State officials are scrutinizing the districts’...
