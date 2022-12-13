Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DLNR: Witness to shark attack off Maui that left visitor dead saw ‘red cloud’ in water
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water” just before a snorkeler off Maui was reported missing in what’s been classified as a fatal shark attack. The new detail was included in a...
bigislandvideonews.com
Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing
HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
Search continues for missing air ambulance off Maui
Officials said the plane left Maui to pick up a patient in Waimea and disappeared off the radar shortly before 9:30 p.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 16, 2022) Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Friday, Dec....
Multiple agencies step up to replace grounded air ambulance
Due to Thursday night's crash, Hawaii Life Flight is grounding its services for now. But, those services are still critically needed. So the state is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard, the counties and mainland companies to take over.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. National forecasters...
bigislandvideonews.com
VOLCANO WATCH: Volcano Awareness Month Set For January
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Volcano scientists and government officials will again present a month of talks in January 2023 about Hawaiʻi volcanoes. (BIVN) – Mauna Loa and Kīlauea are not erupting at this time, and the USGS Volcanic Alert Level remains at ADVISORY for both volcanoes. The...
2 cold fronts hit Hawaii bringing thunder and lightning
A storm on the night of Dec.15, 2022 had residents up due to thunder and lightning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
mauinow.com
No tsunami after 4.0 earthquake in waters off of Hāna, Maui
There was no tsunami generated from a 4.0 earthquake reported at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in the Alenuihaha Channel (between Maui and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi), in waters off of Hāna, Maui. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying no tsunami is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. THREE fronts will be impacting the...
Man gets life in prison in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old
Prosecutors said that two groups were arguing on June 1, 2021, at Kuhio Beach Park when Cardona stabbed a visitor from California.
KHON2
