Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui

Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing

HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii

Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation

VOLCANO WATCH: Volcano Awareness Month Set For January

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Volcano scientists and government officials will again present a month of talks in January 2023 about Hawaiʻi volcanoes. (BIVN) – Mauna Loa and Kīlauea are not erupting at this time, and the USGS Volcanic Alert Level remains at ADVISORY for both volcanoes. The...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
No tsunami after 4.0 earthquake in waters off of Hāna, Maui

There was no tsunami generated from a 4.0 earthquake reported at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in the Alenuihaha Channel (between Maui and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi), in waters off of Hāna, Maui. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying no tsunami is...
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
