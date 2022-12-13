ROCHESTER, Minn.-You've probably heard those bells ringing, so you know the Rochester Salvation Army needs your support. More volunteers are still needed to watch over their red kettles and inspire people to donate. The goal is to receive $1.1 million in donations this Christmas season. Money gained from the "Red Kettle" campaign not only helps supply toys and food to families during the holiday season, it also helps fund Rochester Salvation Army's programs all year round.

