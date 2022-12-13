Read full article on original website
Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department. Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season. “Compassion is one of our...
Family Service Rochester seeks volunteers for snow removal
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local organization is looking for more volunteers to help clear sidewalks and driveways of snow. Family Service Rochester has been offering aid to senior citizens for six decades, with services like transportation, meals on wheels, and assistance with things like snow removal and lawn mowing. After...
Rochester Salvation Army gives an update on this year's "Red Kettle" campaign
ROCHESTER, Minn.-You've probably heard those bells ringing, so you know the Rochester Salvation Army needs your support. More volunteers are still needed to watch over their red kettles and inspire people to donate. The goal is to receive $1.1 million in donations this Christmas season. Money gained from the "Red Kettle" campaign not only helps supply toys and food to families during the holiday season, it also helps fund Rochester Salvation Army's programs all year round.
Rochester Parents Want To Know Now, Why Didn’t The Schools Close Today?
Thursday morning we woke to a lot of snow and a few schools in our neck of Southeastern Minnesota closed or delayed. That includes Rochester Public Schools...and some parents have been wondering why?. Why Did Rochester Public Schools Not Close Today?. One mom on the Y-105FM Facebook page put it...
Data breach may affect 1,700 customers at Rochester Public Library
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly 2,000 customers of the Rochester Public Library (RPL) may have been victimized by a recent data breach. RPL says one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a random cyberattack on December 15 and the names and email addresses of 1,709 RPL customers may have been accessed. MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex that connects all Minnesota libraries.
The Waters on Mayowood holds second annual drive through holiday lights event
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Waters on Mayowood hosted its second annual drive-through holiday lights event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Trees, residents' balconies and bushes were covered with more than 1,000 Christmas lights. Visitors were also given a live performance of classic Christmas songs by Sister Luv and were...
RFD reminders for winter weather safety, keep hydrants and exhaust vents clear of snow
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A big snow event, like the wet heavy snow we saw on Thursday can create some fire hazards in your home. The Rochester Fire Department has some reminders. With the more frequent use of furnaces and fireplaces comes the possibility of carbon monoxide building up in your home so make sure exhaust vents for appliances aren't covered by snow.
Ice safety ahead of heading out on open waters
ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the ups and downs of the temperatures in our area, ice on open waters may not be reliable for people out walking or fishing. The Rochester Fire Department recommends making sure the ice on bodies of water is least three inches thick if you're out walking on it, and if you're taking a four-wheeler you'll need at least 10-12 inches.
DMC EDA announces two new board members
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two new board members have been appointed to the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. Roberta (Bobbie) Dressen, president and CEO of the Medical Alley Association, and Dennis Dahlen, CFO of Mayo Clinic, will be replacing Harry Hoffman and Jerry Bell, who will be stepping down at the end of this year.
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester
Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
Hormel Foods working to preserve the city of Austin's Historic Ramsey Dam
AUSTIN, Minn. - A big project is underway in Mower County. Hormel Foods will be strengthening the foundations of the city of Austin's Historic Ramsey Dam. The goal is to slow the deterioration of the structure on the Cedar River. The work involves removing trees and adding chunks of rock,...
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winter Weather Advisory for the Rochester area has been extended to 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service tallied over an inch of snow in downtown Rochester overnight. Forecasters are predicting 2 inches of additional snow accumulation throughout the day. MnDOT said Thursday morning the...
Crunch time for holiday shoppers!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holidays are here and it's now crunch time to finish up any holiday shopping. This year, holiday retail sales are predicted to reach $960 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. According to Deloitte, Americans are expected to spend nearly $2,000 dollars each this season!. Store...
BB gun brought to a Rochester middle school, situation is 'under control'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A BB gun was brought to school Friday at Dakota Middle School, and the school's leadership said the situation is "under control." Dakota Principal Levi Lundak released the following statement:. Dear Dakota families,. Dakota leadership is aware of and investigating a BB gun that was brought to...
Rochester company honored as one of Minnesota's leading exporters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester company is among those honored Wednesday with the Governor’s International Trade Awards or International Investment Awards for their leadership and excellence in global trade and investment. Seer Medical LLC, an Australia-based company, established its first U.S. office in Rochester this year, with...
