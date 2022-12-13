ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
defensenews.com

Congress is building a stronger fleet than the Navy

Last Thursday, the House voted on a final National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 that secures the future of our naval fleet for another year. Fortunately, Congress improved the Navy’s FY23 inadequate shipbuilding plan in critical ways: We rejected the Navy’s ship construction plans, their decommissioning schedules, force structure proposals and overarching threat assumptions.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call

Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
CNN

'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield

Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
TODAY.com

US denies responsibility for drone strikes on Russian air bases

Following deadly drone strikes that targeted three Russian air bases, the U.S. government said it “neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside Russia.” NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 7, 2022.
defensenews.com

Congress clashes on loans vs. grants for Taiwan military aid

WASHINGTON ― Several top appropriators are pushing to offer loans to Taiwan to finance as much as $10 billion in military aid authorized in the annual defense bill as a way to alleviate budget pressure on the State Department, which oversees the Foreign Military Financing program. The position is...
KENTUCKY STATE
straightarrownews.com

Ukraine’s home-modified drones strike Russian bases

At a time when Russia is turning to Iran for more drones and surface-to-surface missiles, Ukraine – in an unprecedented move – sent long-range drones to strike two Russian air bases this week, hundreds of miles from its border. The drones were modified Soviet-era surveillance aircraft and may signal a shift in strategy for a country that relies mostly on imported weapons from Western allies.
defensenews.com

Drones critical to US info-warfare playbook, Air Force’s Kennedy says

SAN ANTONIO — The three-star general spearheading the U.S. Air Force’s information warfare efforts foresees a sustained future for drones in the military, as nations monitor, analyze and attempt to outfox each other from greater and greater distances. Asked Dec. 15 if he thinks uncrewed aerial systems will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Russian airfield hit, a day after drone strikes on bases

A fire broke out early Tuesday at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, the regional governor reported, blaming a drone attack. The fire occurred the day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. “As a result of a drone attack, an oil reservoir caught on fire in the area of Kursk airport. The fire is being contained. All emergency services are working on the spot,” Kursk Governor Roman Starovoy said in a Telegram post. Ukrainian officials have not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy