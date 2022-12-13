Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
USS Tripoli returns with thousands of sailors and Marines, another group of ships deploy to the Indo-Pacific
About 1,200 service members aboard the amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli are back home after a seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific ocean, while another 2,500 service members from the Navy’s 3rd Fleet are on their way to the same region. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, hundreds of eager family members...
defensenews.com
Ukraine war ‘validates’ key principles of new Marine unit in Pacific
WASHINGTON — Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine is validating some of the underlying ideas of the U.S. Marine Corps’ new littoral regiment, meant to operate against China, according to the service’s top officer. Gen. David Berger said he doesn’t want to rush to glean lessons learned...
defensenews.com
Congress is building a stronger fleet than the Navy
Last Thursday, the House voted on a final National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 that secures the future of our naval fleet for another year. Fortunately, Congress improved the Navy’s FY23 inadequate shipbuilding plan in critical ways: We rejected the Navy’s ship construction plans, their decommissioning schedules, force structure proposals and overarching threat assumptions.
I’m Osama Bin Laden’s son – he made me fire AK47s, wanted me to be a terrorist, then tested chemical weapons on my dogs
HE was Osama bin Laden’s chosen son – anointed heir to the al-Qaeda warlord amid the rugged Afghan peaks. During a fractured childhood in Tora Bora, Omar bin Laden’s beloved pets were used to test chemical weapons and he was taught to fire an AK-47 assault rifle in terrorist training camps.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call
Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Polish SA-3 Surface-To-Air Missiles Appear To Be In Ukrainian Forces’ Hands
Serhiy Prytula Charity FoundationThe enhanced Soviet-era surface-to-air missile system would add to Ukraine’s ever-expanding and increasingly diverse air defense arsenal.
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield
Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
Ukraine Situation Report: More German Gepard Air Defense Gun Systems On The Way
Surplus German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft vehicles top the wish lists of Ukrainian defense officials.
TODAY.com
US denies responsibility for drone strikes on Russian air bases
Following deadly drone strikes that targeted three Russian air bases, the U.S. government said it “neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside Russia.” NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 7, 2022.
defensenews.com
Congress clashes on loans vs. grants for Taiwan military aid
WASHINGTON ― Several top appropriators are pushing to offer loans to Taiwan to finance as much as $10 billion in military aid authorized in the annual defense bill as a way to alleviate budget pressure on the State Department, which oversees the Foreign Military Financing program. The position is...
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Author Tells Story of Marine Who Died While Breaking Barriers for Women in Combat
RAMADI, Iraq (WTVM) - If you’re looking for something to read or give as a gift this holiday season, a new book is now available about a marine hero who proved what women could do – and made the ultimate sacrifice. The journey to tell her story started...
Ancient anti-aircraft guns are taking on a new mission amid Russia's war in Ukraine
Flak is back: The war in Ukraine has shown that older anti-aircraft guns still have a role on the battlefield.
Chinese and Russian Warplanes Patrol the Pacific in a Show of Strengthening Military Ties
While Beijing and Moscow share aspirations to push the U.S. from its hegemonic role over world affairs, a formal alliance between the two nations will prove challenging to sustain.
straightarrownews.com
Ukraine’s home-modified drones strike Russian bases
At a time when Russia is turning to Iran for more drones and surface-to-surface missiles, Ukraine – in an unprecedented move – sent long-range drones to strike two Russian air bases this week, hundreds of miles from its border. The drones were modified Soviet-era surveillance aircraft and may signal a shift in strategy for a country that relies mostly on imported weapons from Western allies.
defensenews.com
Drones critical to US info-warfare playbook, Air Force’s Kennedy says
SAN ANTONIO — The three-star general spearheading the U.S. Air Force’s information warfare efforts foresees a sustained future for drones in the military, as nations monitor, analyze and attempt to outfox each other from greater and greater distances. Asked Dec. 15 if he thinks uncrewed aerial systems will...
Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians early in Ukraine war, UN report says
ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - At least 441 civilians were killed by Russian forces in the early days of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations humans rights office said on Wednesday, documenting summary executions and attacks in dozens of towns across three regions.
Russian airfield hit, a day after drone strikes on bases
A fire broke out early Tuesday at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, the regional governor reported, blaming a drone attack. The fire occurred the day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. “As a result of a drone attack, an oil reservoir caught on fire in the area of Kursk airport. The fire is being contained. All emergency services are working on the spot,” Kursk Governor Roman Starovoy said in a Telegram post. Ukrainian officials have not...
Comments / 1