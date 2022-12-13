Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Lewiston man shot girlfriend in the back of the head after a fight, affidavit says
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Lewiston man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this week allegedly shot her in the back of her head as she walked away from him in the hallway of her apartment, according to a police affidavit. He made his first court appearance Friday remotely from the...
wabi.tv
Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested
LEWISTON- Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Lewiston apartment has been arrested. Authorities say 40-year-old Eddie Massie is accused of killing 25-year-old Lacresha Howard. On Sunday, the body of a woman, later identified as Howard, was found in a hallway of a building on...
WMTW
Lewiston murder suspect captured in Greene after three-day manhunt
GREENE, Maine — The Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene late Wednesday night. During a search of the property, they located Eddie Massie, 40, and arrested him on an outstanding murder warrant. He was wanted in connection with the...
NECN
‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Wanted for Maine Killing Arrested
Maine State Police say they have arrested a man who was considered "armed and dangerous" and was wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman in Lewiston last weekend. Eddie Massie, 40, of Lewiston, was arrested early Thursday morning at an address on Allen Pond Road in Greene,...
Joyride on Augusta airport tarmac ends with crash, criminal charges
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine man who took a joyride on an airport tarmac before crashing through a gate is facing charges. The 28-year-old motorist was involved in a fender bender near a fast-food restaurant before heading onto the airfield at the Augusta State Airport on Tuesday, police said. Then he proceeded to plow through a gate after an airport employee approached him, police said.
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
WMTW
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run
Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
newscentermaine.com
Suspect in fatal Portland shooting charged, arrested after turning himself in
Police said 21-year-old Tristan Chamberlain turned himself into the York County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 2.
WMTW
Gun, hatchet found in carry-on bag at Maine airport
The Transportation and Security Administration says they found a homemade gun and a hatchet in a man’s carry-on bag at the Portland International Jetport on Wednesday. Officials said Portland Police responded and confiscated the gun. There were no reported charges as of Thursday. A spokesperson for TSA said this...
wabi.tv
Otisfield man dies in crash
OTISFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police have now identified the man killed in a crash Wednesday night in Otisfield. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the Forrest Edwards Road. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Kenneth Haviland was driving at a high rate of speed before hitting a tree.
Lewiston Police Say a Murder Suspect is Armed and Dangerous
Lewiston Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a weekend murder, who they say could be armed and dangerous. Eddie Massie, 40, from the Lewiston area is wanted for the murder of Lacresha Howard, 25, of Lewiston. Police were called to Pierce Street in Lewiston just after 11:00 Sunday night for a report of a deceased woman in the hallway. The victim's body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta. An autopsy was conducted and the Examiner identified the woman as Howard and ruled her death a homicide. The cause of her death has not been revealed. Investigators and Maine State Police Evidence Response Team members spent the day processing the scene.
Driver named in deadly Otisfield crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — An Otisfield man died Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving went off the road. Around 7:48 p.m., a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" on Forrest Edwards Road in Otisfield, according to a news Thursday morning from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
WMTW
Sanford police, NH mayor at odds after homeless woman dropped off at Manchester shelter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire, is putting the city of Sanford on blast after she says police drove a homeless woman to a shelter that did not have beds available. Sanford police, however, tell a different story. Sanford police have a unit that is specially...
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
TSA Discover Homemade Gun During Search At Maine Airport
Just like Santa, this is the busiest time of the year for our TSA security workers. Between a few days before Thanksgiving and a few days after New Years, they are slammed. Not only are they dealing with people who are traveling for work, they are dealing with millions more (nationwide) who are traveling to spend the Holidays with family.
WMTW
Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
NECN
Man Dies After Being Hit by Amtrak Train in Exeter, NH
A man was fatally hit by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire, Thursday in what authorities believe was a suicide attempt, police said. Exeter police said that the pedestrian, a man whose name wasn't given but who wasn't from the area, was struck and killed in the area of the Front Street train tracks, close to the Exeter train station. The incident was reported about 10:05 a.m.
989wclz.com
Former Greeneville police chief pleads guilty to breaking into camp, setting fires
A former Maine police chief has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. 54-year-old Jeffrey Pomerleau worked for the Augusta Police Department for 17 years before becoming the police chief in Greeneville. He retired in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, Pomerleau allegedly broke into a camp owned by his friend, fired...
Comments / 0