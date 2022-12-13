ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested

LEWISTON- Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Lewiston apartment has been arrested. Authorities say 40-year-old Eddie Massie is accused of killing 25-year-old Lacresha Howard. On Sunday, the body of a woman, later identified as Howard, was found in a hallway of a building on...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Lewiston murder suspect captured in Greene after three-day manhunt

GREENE, Maine — The Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene late Wednesday night. During a search of the property, they located Eddie Massie, 40, and arrested him on an outstanding murder warrant. He was wanted in connection with the...
GREENE, ME
NECN

‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Wanted for Maine Killing Arrested

Maine State Police say they have arrested a man who was considered "armed and dangerous" and was wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman in Lewiston last weekend. Eddie Massie, 40, of Lewiston, was arrested early Thursday morning at an address on Allen Pond Road in Greene,...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Joyride on Augusta airport tarmac ends with crash, criminal charges

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine man who took a joyride on an airport tarmac before crashing through a gate is facing charges. The 28-year-old motorist was involved in a fender bender near a fast-food restaurant before heading onto the airfield at the Augusta State Airport on Tuesday, police said. Then he proceeded to plow through a gate after an airport employee approached him, police said.
AUGUSTA, ME
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run

Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Gun, hatchet found in carry-on bag at Maine airport

The Transportation and Security Administration says they found a homemade gun and a hatchet in a man’s carry-on bag at the Portland International Jetport on Wednesday. Officials said Portland Police responded and confiscated the gun. There were no reported charges as of Thursday. A spokesperson for TSA said this...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Otisfield man dies in crash

OTISFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police have now identified the man killed in a crash Wednesday night in Otisfield. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the Forrest Edwards Road. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Kenneth Haviland was driving at a high rate of speed before hitting a tree.
OTISFIELD, ME
Q106.5

Lewiston Police Say a Murder Suspect is Armed and Dangerous

Lewiston Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a weekend murder, who they say could be armed and dangerous. Eddie Massie, 40, from the Lewiston area is wanted for the murder of Lacresha Howard, 25, of Lewiston. Police were called to Pierce Street in Lewiston just after 11:00 Sunday night for a report of a deceased woman in the hallway. The victim's body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta. An autopsy was conducted and the Examiner identified the woman as Howard and ruled her death a homicide. The cause of her death has not been revealed. Investigators and Maine State Police Evidence Response Team members spent the day processing the scene.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Driver named in deadly Otisfield crash

OTISFIELD, Maine — An Otisfield man died Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving went off the road. Around 7:48 p.m., a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" on Forrest Edwards Road in Otisfield, according to a news Thursday morning from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
OTISFIELD, ME
B98.5

TSA Discover Homemade Gun During Search At Maine Airport

Just like Santa, this is the busiest time of the year for our TSA security workers. Between a few days before Thanksgiving and a few days after New Years, they are slammed. Not only are they dealing with people who are traveling for work, they are dealing with millions more (nationwide) who are traveling to spend the Holidays with family.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Man Dies After Being Hit by Amtrak Train in Exeter, NH

A man was fatally hit by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire, Thursday in what authorities believe was a suicide attempt, police said. Exeter police said that the pedestrian, a man whose name wasn't given but who wasn't from the area, was struck and killed in the area of the Front Street train tracks, close to the Exeter train station. The incident was reported about 10:05 a.m.
EXETER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy