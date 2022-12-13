(Fargo, ND) -- The selection committee for Fargo's next City Administrator has made a recommendation following a Friday morning meeting with the potential candidates. Two candidates, current interim City Administrator Michael Redlinger and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan city manager James Puffalt, were interviewed by the selection committee to determine a recommendation for the City Commission. The committee, which is also partially composed of city commission members, found Redlinger to be their preferred candidate. The City Commission will vote to potentially approve Redlinger at their next official meeting.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO