fox9.com
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Administrator Selection Committee makes recommendation following sudden narrowing of candidates
(Fargo, ND) -- The selection committee for Fargo's next City Administrator has made a recommendation following a Friday morning meeting with the potential candidates. Two candidates, current interim City Administrator Michael Redlinger and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan city manager James Puffalt, were interviewed by the selection committee to determine a recommendation for the City Commission. The committee, which is also partially composed of city commission members, found Redlinger to be their preferred candidate. The City Commission will vote to potentially approve Redlinger at their next official meeting.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Featured: MATBUS
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Transit Director Julie Bommelman spoke to WDAY Radio about the city's public transportation system, the biggest users of MATBUS, and tools in place to make the service easier to use. MATBUS. MATBUS operates primarily within Fargo and Moorhead, but also extends their services to West Fargo...
valleynewslive.com
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
valleynewslive.com
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
wdayradionow.com
I-94 closes between Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain details road conditions on WDAY Midday
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is sharing an update regarding winter storm conditions and urging people to stay home. Brian Niewind is a Captain with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He joined WDAY Midday to discuss the road conditions, which are degrading due to a winter storm expected to bring eight to fourteen inches of snow to The Red River Valley.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Multi-vehicle pileup near Moorhead shuts down west-bound traffic on I-94
(Moorhead, MN) -- A portion of I-94 is closed following a multi-vehicle crash outside of Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says more than a dozen vehicles, including many semi's, were included in a pileup located by exit 15 near Downer. Authorities say no injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have closed westbound I-94 while the pileup is being cleared.
newsdakota.com
Blizzard Shuts Down Region
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota hasn’t loosened its grip just yet. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains closed along with I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and several other stretches of highways. No travel is advised on all major highways in North Dakota.
newsdakota.com
I-94 Closed From Fargo To Dickinson
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Fargo at 7pm on Tuesday, December 13th due to blocked areas of the roadway caused by heavy snow and drifting. The Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that...
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Declares Snow Emergency
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The City of Detroit Lakes has declared a snow emergency beginning Wednesday. The city is reminding residents that during a snow emergency no parking is allowed on any City Street until the street has been completely cleared.
valleynewslive.com
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
valleynewslive.com
Fergus Falls declares snow emergency
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fergus Falls is declaring a snow emergency. Officials say with the amount of snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, parking rules will go as follows:. Starting at 5 pm today, parking will only be allowed on the odd side of the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Storytime at West Fargo Library canceled due to weather
(West Fargo, ND) -- Baby Boost Storytime at the West Fargo Public Library is canceled for Friday due to continued winter weather in the area. The event originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. would have been the last session of December.Ready to Read Storytime and Baby Boost Storytimes will resume in January after a brief winter break.
kvrr.com
Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Snow Removal Notification
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City is reminding the public that vehicles parked on emergency snow routes will be towed if they are not removed while city crews are trying to remove snow along emergency routes. Public Works Director Clint Klemisch said crews are plowing...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Injury crash in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One is hurt following a crash on I-94 in Wilkin County on December 13 around 9 p.m. 43-year-old Dilshod Nazarov of Ohio was driving a semi pulling a trailer when he went of the road and into a ditch, flipping the semi onto its side.
kvrr.com
The Blenders Fargo Theatre concert cancelled Thursday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Blenders’ concert for Thursday night at Fargo Theatre has been rescheduled to Sunday at 7:30 PM because of the snow. All tickets will be honored for the new date. Tickets 300 also has a three day refund window closing Saturday at midnight. If...
