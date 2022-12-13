Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
KHOU
Here are some holiday hidden gems across the Houston area for the whole family
HOUSTON — There are plenty of spots across the Houston area to take the family this holiday season, and KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith has been scouting them out for you in her 'Living in the Lone Star: Hidden Gems.'. You can learn more about the spots she's...
Word on the street... Galveston/Bolivar...
Word on the street... Galveston/Bolivar...
Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather
HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe...
Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe...
spacecityweather.com
A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday
The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
Rain, arctic blast forces Zoo Lights to close ahead of Christmas
HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo was forced to cancel Zoo Lights because of Monday's rain and the anticipated arctic blast expected to hit Texas Thursday and Friday. A decision on Saturday’s operations will be made later. However, zoo leadership anticipates being open for daytime admission as usual. One...
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
Harris County Pets taking part in holiday 'mega adoption event'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Inside animal shelters like Harris County Pets, overcapacity has become the new normal. “Right now we have approximately 411 dogs in this facility alone, which can comfortably house around 275 to 300 dogs," says Outreach Program Manager Shannon Parker. Brandi Gomez from Alief was looking...
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
Christmas tree event at Texas Children's Hospital brings much-needed holiday magic to patients
HOUSTON — Christmas is usually a magical time of year for children, but for kids who have to spend the holiday in the hospital, it can be tough. To remedy that issue, Santa's elves have worked overtime at Texas Children's Hospital to spread some much-appreciated Christmas cheer. It's a...
Houston-area officials urge residents to begin preparations ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Houston-area officials are urging residents to start preparing now as an arctic blast approaches ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Several elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, warned that the time to make preparations is now. "Let me encourage people right now. Take a look at...
Attempted thieves use U-Haul to smash their way into N. Houston beauty salon
The owner of the business, which has been at that location for 16 years, said the crooks didn't get away with any merchandise, but the crash caused major structural damage.
Turbulence on United Airlines flight from Brazil to Houston leaves 5 injured
HOUSTON — Several people were injured Monday morning when a United Airlines flight flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport experienced unexpected turbulence. Airport officials said United Flight 128 was coming from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil when it experienced unexpected turbulence. The plane landed safely and ambulances were waiting to treat the injured.
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
Hanukkah in Houston is a celebration of light
HOUSTON — Across Houston, the city was illuminated by the joyous celebration of Hanukkah on Sunday night. Mayor Sylvester Turner was on hand at the 27th annual lighting of the menorah. He was sharing the message of Hanukkah in front of hundreds at the steps of City Hall. "Goodwill...
