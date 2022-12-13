ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

papercitymag.com

Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
KHOU

Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather

HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
spacecityweather.com

A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday

The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
KHOU

Rain, arctic blast forces Zoo Lights to close ahead of Christmas

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo was forced to cancel Zoo Lights because of Monday's rain and the anticipated arctic blast expected to hit Texas Thursday and Friday. A decision on Saturday’s operations will be made later. However, zoo leadership anticipates being open for daytime admission as usual. One...
KHOU

Harris County Pets taking part in holiday 'mega adoption event'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Inside animal shelters like Harris County Pets, overcapacity has become the new normal. “Right now we have approximately 411 dogs in this facility alone, which can comfortably house around 275 to 300 dogs," says Outreach Program Manager Shannon Parker. Brandi Gomez from Alief was looking...
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
KHOU

Turbulence on United Airlines flight from Brazil to Houston leaves 5 injured

HOUSTON — Several people were injured Monday morning when a United Airlines flight flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport experienced unexpected turbulence. Airport officials said United Flight 128 was coming from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil when it experienced unexpected turbulence. The plane landed safely and ambulances were waiting to treat the injured.
KHOU

Hanukkah in Houston is a celebration of light

HOUSTON — Across Houston, the city was illuminated by the joyous celebration of Hanukkah on Sunday night. Mayor Sylvester Turner was on hand at the 27th annual lighting of the menorah. He was sharing the message of Hanukkah in front of hundreds at the steps of City Hall. "Goodwill...
