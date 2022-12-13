ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

merman
3d ago

114 doesn't matter. it's still going to happen regardless. Jo Anne Hardesty defund the police and gang task force. Democrats for ya.

Anthony Reiter
3d ago

NO police presence and a liberal culture of hate and entitlement.

Steven G Baxter
3d ago

Thank goodness measure 114 will do less than nothing to make our kids and schools safer. we should thank that couple counties mainly Multnomah and the just over half of the voters. The progressives that do not care about our schools, kids, communities safety. In fact we should thank them for doubling violence and gun related murder. Just if it wasn't for the progressive leftist democrats, we would have missed out on all that.

kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft

In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Man seriously injured in shooting at SE Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in the Lents neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 82nd Street Bar & Grill, located at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: County Rebuffs Mayor's Terrible Homeless Plan, Portland Street Response a Victim of Their Success, and Thousands of JFK Assassination Records Released

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! We've got a...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland

(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland

The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Aren’t any words’ Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability

‘Access attorney’ will be placed in the Rockwood community, officials say. Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez. A Vancouver couple is spreading Christmas cheer this year by giving back to their community. The Christmas Ships take the Columbia and Willamette rivers each year to spread holiday...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Family pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in

PORTLAND, Ore — Family of the woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park on Dec. 9, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, plead for the suspect, Jose Caraballo, 43, to turn himself in. He is currently on the run and wanted for murder, police said. "Jose my sister loved you, and...
PORTLAND, OR

