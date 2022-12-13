Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Former Councilman Seidel dead at 47
FORT MADISON - Former Fort Madison City Councilman Travis Seidel was pronounced dead this morning at a local hospital. According to an obituary from King-Lynk Funeral Home, Seidel died at 6:55 a.m. at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. Seidel served the city's 3rd Ward as councilman for...
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Judith Owen Patterson, 87, Keokuk
Judith Owen Patterson, 87, of Keokuk died Wednesday December 14, 2022 at River Hills where she made her home for the last 7 years with family close by. Born June 27, 1935 in Ohio to Bette and Kenneth Owen, Judith spent most of her life in Keokuk moving to town when she was 16. Judith met the “love of her life” at Keokuk High School and married Richard (Dick) Patterson in Mexico, Missouri September 29, 1953, he preceded her in death in November 1993, also daughter Pamela Patterson, September 2006 and sister Gail Owen Knox December 2019.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, December 15, 2022
12/14/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Justin Robert Bowden, 41, of Missouri, in the 1600 block of 27th Street, on charges of driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana 3rd. 12/14/22 – 12:18 a.m. – Fort Madison...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Travis Claude Seidel, 47, Fort Madison
Travis Claude Seidel, 47, of Fort Madison passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 6:55 AM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center ER. He was born on October 7, 1975 in Ft. Madison to Claude and Tyris Scott Seidel. On October 21, 2001 he married Angela Parson and they later divorced. Travis was a logger and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed cooking, smoking meat, his animals and tinkering. Most of all he loved his family, especially his son, Ledgend.
KBOE Radio
KEOKUK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR ARRESTED FOR THEFT
SIGOURNEY, IA — On December 13, 2022, the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith (66) was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit...
ktvo.com
Deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting, review finds
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Jefferson County prosecutors have completed a review of the investigation into a Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident to avoid conflicts of interest between the officers involved and the Henry County Attorney's Office.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Pen City Current
Chiefs hand Fort Madison girls first loss
KEOKUK - It was clear pretty early that the Lady Hounds were in a battle with Keokuk in the growing cross-county rivalry. The two teams played tough defense in the first quarter scoring just nine points combined, but it wasn't until the Chiefs put a little air in the game with a 9-0 run to end the first half that set the pace in Keokuk's 48-34 Southeast Conference win.
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
CBS 58
'As long as it takes': After more than 7 months, local UAW members continue strike at Case plant in Racine
STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On May 2, roughly 1,000 United Auto Workers members walked out of CNH Industrial-owned Case plants in Racine County and Burlington, Iowa, demanding a fair, competitive contract. On Dec. 13, over seven months later, an agreement has yet to be reached. "At this point, things...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Tried Meeting Up with Undercover Officer Posing as a Teen
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after allegedly setting up to meet a child he was messaging who was actually an undercover police officer. 53-year-old Robert Honbarger has been charged with enticing a minor under 16, a Class D felony. According to court records, Honbarger proposed meeting with an individual...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Burglary in Henderson County
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on burglary charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, December 14th, at about 5:02 PM an off-duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a robbery at the Henderson county library in Biggsville, Ill. The officer...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
New Waste Management carts to replace use of bags at the curb. Here is how they work
Waste Management has started to deliver 96-gallon, wheeled trash carts to Galesburg residents designed to replace the use of bags for weekly refuse pickup. Residents can expect to receive a new cart by Dec. 23. There is no additional charge to citizens. According to Waste Management, carts provide additional capacity,...
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
Pen City Current
Boeding takes over in fourth as Hounds get first win
KEOKUK - The Fort Madison girls lost their first game of the year Friday night in Keokuk, so it's only fitting that the boys would turn it around and get their first win of the year. That came in a 44-38 win in a low-scoring Southeast Conference matchup in Keokuk.
Pen City Current
Hounds fall to 0-4 with loss at Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG - The Fort Madison boys are still trying to find their first win of the year. The Hounds fell to Williamsburg on the road Tuesday night 67-41 despite being within two points at the half. Fort Madison held a 10-6 first quarter lead with Hunter Cresswell scoring twice from...
