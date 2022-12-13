ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Michigan family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago

A Michigan family reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered 60 miles away in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer, Pablo and Andrea Campos dropped...
LIVONIA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Carhartt plans expansion in Dearborn with help from state grant

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt, a Detroit-founded legacy workwear and outdoor apparel company, has plans to expand in Dearborn. Whitmer said in a release that the expansion is thanks to support from the Michigan Strategic Fund via a $937,500 Michigan Business Development Program grant.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Menorah in the D' illuminates message of peace, love amid growing antisemitism

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today marks the first of eight nights of Hanukkah. Several events are being held across southeast Michigan to celebrate the Jewish holiday. A mother of two and a proud Michigander, Aliza Brachaklein is one of eight lamplighters selected this year to light the 26-feet tall Menorah in downtown Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spotlight on the News: End of the year conversation with Whitmer & Gilchrist

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 18, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth, end of the year conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Together, inside the Cadillac Lodge in downtown Detroit, they look back at their accomplishments and challenges in 2022. Whitmer and Gilchrist also look ahead to their plans for 2023. Find out what their priorities will be for Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Driver shot & killed along I-94 on Detroit's east side, police say

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a freeway shooting left a driver dead along I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night. According to MSP, the shooting happened along westbound I-94 near Cadieux around 10:25 p.m. Detroit Police responded to the crash near Cadieux and Martin, and when they arrived, they...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices in metro Detroit drop below $3 per gallon, lowest in 19 months

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit set a new low average price for 2022 this week, according to AAA Michigan. The group said gas prices in Michigan are down 17 cents to an average of $3.07 per gallon. That's 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Car theft victims turning to social media to recover vehicles

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As car theft remains a big problem in major cities like Detroit, victims say they're turning to social media to track down their cars. Dominique Howard says last weekend, she became a victim to car thieves while enjoying a night out. "Me and my friend went...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hit-and-run driver wanted after teen injured in Dearborn crash

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run driver after a teenager was hit by a car after school. The incident happened Thursday around 5 p.m. near Canterbury Street and Whittington Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Major winter storm starts Thursday

This Evening: Lots of clouds with temps in the 20s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph. Tonight: More clouds with lows in the low to mid 20s. Wind: Light. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 36°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Wind:...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EXPLAINER: Breaking down a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, other advisories

(WXYZ) — A system expected to hit metro Detroit starting Thursday night and Friday morning is expected to bring rain, snow, strong winds, cold temperatures and more. While the 7 First Alert Weather Team is still monitoring the storm, we're preparing you for a variety of watches and warnings that might come down. They could include Winter Storm watches and warnings, or even a blizzard warning.
DETROIT, MI

