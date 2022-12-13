Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago
A Michigan family reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered 60 miles away in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer, Pablo and Andrea Campos dropped...
Tv20detroit.com
Nonprofit collecting gifts at Royal Oak ice rink for children fighting illness
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you have plans to skate at the ice rink in Royal Oak this weekend, be on the lookout for big red truck. It's a drop-off spot for The Bottomless Toy Chest. The nonprofit collects and delivers toys to children who are hospitalized, fighting...
Tv20detroit.com
A 92-year-old Detroiter started collecting nutcrackers 40 years ago. She has hundreds now.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At 92 years old, Detroiter Rita Bloxson knows what she likes, and what she likes are nutcrackers — lots of them. "Everywhere I travel, I see nutcrackers, I buy them. No matter what they cost," said Rita. A trip down the stairs off her kitchen...
Tv20detroit.com
Carhartt plans expansion in Dearborn with help from state grant
(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt, a Detroit-founded legacy workwear and outdoor apparel company, has plans to expand in Dearborn. Whitmer said in a release that the expansion is thanks to support from the Michigan Strategic Fund via a $937,500 Michigan Business Development Program grant.
Tv20detroit.com
'Menorah in the D' illuminates message of peace, love amid growing antisemitism
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today marks the first of eight nights of Hanukkah. Several events are being held across southeast Michigan to celebrate the Jewish holiday. A mother of two and a proud Michigander, Aliza Brachaklein is one of eight lamplighters selected this year to light the 26-feet tall Menorah in downtown Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
Man shot & killed after walking into Dearborn police station, attempting to shoot at officers
Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Dearborn police officer inside the Dearborn police station over the weekend. It happened on Sunday afternoon when investigators say a man walked into the lobby of the police station and tried to fire a gun at an officer inside the station.
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: End of the year conversation with Whitmer & Gilchrist
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 18, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth, end of the year conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Together, inside the Cadillac Lodge in downtown Detroit, they look back at their accomplishments and challenges in 2022. Whitmer and Gilchrist also look ahead to their plans for 2023. Find out what their priorities will be for Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
Man charged for antisemitic, racist threats at Temple Beth El to appear in court
(WXYZ) — A man at the center of an ethnic intimidation case and who has a history of courtroom antics will be back before a judge on Monday. Hassan Chokr was first arrested on Dec. 2 when he allegedly made antisemitic and racist threats outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.
Tv20detroit.com
DSO guest performer says racial slur shouted at concert was 'unacceptable'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a racist act took place in the middle of a busy performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra one week ago, a guest performer on stage is now breaking his silence. The incident happened during a popular Christmas special. “Things like that are unacceptable. I think...
Tv20detroit.com
Driver shot & killed along I-94 on Detroit's east side, police say
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a freeway shooting left a driver dead along I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night. According to MSP, the shooting happened along westbound I-94 near Cadieux around 10:25 p.m. Detroit Police responded to the crash near Cadieux and Martin, and when they arrived, they...
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices in metro Detroit drop below $3 per gallon, lowest in 19 months
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit set a new low average price for 2022 this week, according to AAA Michigan. The group said gas prices in Michigan are down 17 cents to an average of $3.07 per gallon. That's 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year.
Tv20detroit.com
Witnesses detail Chokr confrontation outside synagogue during a preliminary hearing
(WXYZ) — We are getting a look at the evidence prosecutors have against a man accused of shouting antisemitic and racist comments outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township earlier this month. Witnesses were also presented Monday morning during a preliminary hearing in the case of Hassan Chokr,...
Tv20detroit.com
Car theft victims turning to social media to recover vehicles
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As car theft remains a big problem in major cities like Detroit, victims say they're turning to social media to track down their cars. Dominique Howard says last weekend, she became a victim to car thieves while enjoying a night out. "Me and my friend went...
Tv20detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver wanted after teen injured in Dearborn crash
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run driver after a teenager was hit by a car after school. The incident happened Thursday around 5 p.m. near Canterbury Street and Whittington Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for...
Tv20detroit.com
Holiday storm poised to bring damaging winds, dangerous wind chills and snow to metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — A powerful winter storm is upon us. With every check of the computer models, the incoming holiday storm looks stronger after every run. At this point in the forecast, we can see that the storm is coming and have an idea of what it will do while it's here. Unfortunately, the fine details and impacts will be clearer by the middle of the week.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Major winter storm starts Thursday
This Evening: Lots of clouds with temps in the 20s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph. Tonight: More clouds with lows in the low to mid 20s. Wind: Light. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 36°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Wind:...
Tv20detroit.com
EXPLAINER: Breaking down a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, other advisories
(WXYZ) — A system expected to hit metro Detroit starting Thursday night and Friday morning is expected to bring rain, snow, strong winds, cold temperatures and more. While the 7 First Alert Weather Team is still monitoring the storm, we're preparing you for a variety of watches and warnings that might come down. They could include Winter Storm watches and warnings, or even a blizzard warning.
