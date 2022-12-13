‘Air-raid’ coach Mike Leach had a thing for Key West. But he didn’t get his dream job

Mike Leach, the eccentric Mississippi State University head coach, was known for a lot of things other than his highly effective “air raid” passing offense.

His unfiltered, stream-of-consciousness conversations with sideline reporters on topics ranging from candy corn to Big Foot. His intellect. Not only was he a best-selling author of two books, but he also earned both a master’s degree and law degree.

Leach, who died Monday night from complications of a heart-related illness, was also known for his love of Key West. Leach had such an association with Key West that messages of praise for him and his affection for the Southernmost City trended on Twitter. Many of the tweets came from national sports writers who covered his career.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks to reporters after the NCAA college football team’s practice Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rogelio V. Solis/AP

“Mike Leach loved Key West. He once applied to be the head coach at Key West High School in the late ‘90s before going on to change college football. He owned a home down there and was often spotted by friends on the island,” Orlando Sentinel sports reporter Jason Beede wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

According to Monroe County Property Appraiser’s records, Leach and his wife Sharon own a house on Eaton Street.

Leach was so well known in Key West, he even had a bar stool with his name on it at the famous Greene Street watering hole Captain Tony’s Saloon.

“There are endless honky-tonk touristy beach towns on America’s shores, but Key West is special and I am glad a character like Mike Leach was able to find that Conch magic. He was made for Duval Street,” Bill Shea, reporter for The Athletic, wrote in a tweet.

Associated Press college football writer Michael D. Russo wrote how Leach invited him to his house in the Keys, but he never ended up going.

“I regret that. Mike Leach was a really interesting person who was really interested in other people,” Russo wrote. “That’s a good way to be.”

Key West elementary school teacher Paul Volero is a former football coach who worked for Leach when he was head coach of Washington State University. “He was my boss,” Volero said, adding that Leach “loved the uniqueness of Key West.”

“Key West was a sanctuary away from football where he could relax, which then enabled him to give his best to his coaching career,” Volero said.

Theresa Axford, Monroe County superintendent of schools, said Leach actually volunteered to help Key West High School football coach John Hughes with his program.

“He loved the Fighting Conchs,” Axford said.

Andy Staples, another writer for The Athletic, wrote a story about Leach Tuesday, chronicling his career and detailing how Leach was turned down for his dream job of coaching the Conchs in 1996 before going on to becoming won of the most successful coaches in college football.

“If those people at Key West High had known how badly Leach wanted their head coaching job back in 1996, all that offensive magic might have remained confined to one little island.,” Staples wrote “Instead, it spread all across the football world.”