Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports a water main break

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriffs Office reports all eastbound lanes in Fort Caroline Road closed due to water main break.

The location of the incident is Fort Caroline Road and St. Johns Bluff Road North.

According to FDOT, it is suggesting to detour using Monument road.

The lanes are expected to open Dec. 14.

