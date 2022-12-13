Read full article on original website
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
Jim Boeheim on Syracuse great Louis Orr: ‘He had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever coached’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Jim Boeheim became the head coach at Syracuse University, one of the first players he recruited was an unheralded kid out of Cincinnati named Louis Orr. “I remember when I first saw him,’’ Boeheim said Friday. “I went to Cincinnati and I saw this kid....
Ex-Notre Dame cornerback Jayden Bellamy commits to SU out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added its second New Jersey cornerback this week from the transfer portal. Three-star Jayden Bellamy announced his commitment to SU via Twitter on Friday. He comes from Notre Dame, where he did not appear in any games for the Irish this season.
Syracuse hasn’t lost to Cornell in more than 50 years, but the Big Red can play (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its last non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday as it hosts Cornell at the JMA Wireless Dome. This will be the 127th meeting between Syracuse and Cornell. Syracuse has played more games against Cornell than any other school except for Colgate (174 games).
Ange Bradley, who turned Syracuse field hockey into a national power, has retired
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse field hockey head coach Ange Bradley is retiring after a 16-year tenure that turned the Orange into one of the most consistent winners in the sport. Bradley steps away after winning 75% of her games at Syracuse (246-82), including a national championship in 2015. SU’s field hockey title was the first won by any women’s program at Syracuse University.
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
Memories of the late Louis Orr from Rick Pitino, Kueth Duany, Hal Cohen and more
Syracuse, N.Y. – The story of how Rick Pitino recruited Louis Orr to come to Syracuse has been told many times over. Jim Boeheim, who had just been promoted to head coach at Syracuse, telephoned Rick Pitino, who had just gotten married. Boeheim offered Pitino an assistant coaching job, but he wanted his new aide to drop everything and immediately head to Cincinnati to check out an unheralded recruit named Louis Orr.
Syracuse’s next opponent plays with blazing pace. How Brian Earl is building a contender at Cornell
Ithaca, N.Y. – The epiphany came to Brian Earl as he was staring into a fire one February day in 2021. He was sitting with a football coach and friend. And after weeks of musing, he decided:. Yes, we’re doing this. We’re going all in.
Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”
Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Cornell | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball hosts Cornell University for its fourth straight game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 17 (12/17/2022) at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. The...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
4 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors from Associated Press
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse football players were named to the Associated Press All-ACC teams Thursday. Tight end Oronde Gadsden II landed on the first team, while running back Sean Tucker, offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and linebacker Mikel Jones all finished on the second. The two teams are voted...
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
Syracuse University soccer team’s penalty kick lineup showed humility, respect (Your Letters)
To Ian McIntyre (Coach Mac) and the national champs, the Syracuse University men’s soccer team:. Congrats on a historic season and the incredible run of championships — season, conference, and nation!. I’ll pick out one achievement that may go unappreciated: the shootout against Indiana. I take it that...
Syracuse CB Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal (source)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football got some good news out of the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to SU, a source within the program told syracuse.com. He had entered the portal Monday and was just the third player off Syracuse’s depth chart at the time to leave the program.
Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some Syracuse football news most in Orange nation were expecting has become official. Cornerback Garrett Williams shared Thursday on Twitter that he is foregoing the remainder of his collegiate eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. “Syracuse University has allowed me to grow so much...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
What Tuft Talk Rugs in Downtown Syracuse is all about
(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention. Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.
