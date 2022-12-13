ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden talks security, economy, cartel fight with Ecuador president

President Joe Biden met Monday with his Ecuadoran counterpart Guillermo Lasso at the White House where they discussed security and economic cooperation between Washington and Quito, which is calling for cost-sharing in the fight against drug-trafficking. To win this battle Ecuador estimates it needs $5 billion, and the White House signalled last week it would examine how to increase security cooperation to combat cartel and gang violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Powerful New England Mafia boss dies in prison

Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, the former Mafia boss of the New England Family of La Cosa Nostra who was serving life in prison for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
BOSTON, MA
CNN

Opinion: Criminal referrals against Trump are a necessary step

"The House January 6 committee's decision to issue criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump marks a return to old expectations about the rule of law and its equal application to all citizens," writes Jeremi Suri. "The founders of our republic would approve."
CNN

Europe finally agrees to cap gas prices

Europe has agreed to a cap on natural gas prices, following months of debate over whether the measure will protect European households and businesses from extreme price spikes as temperatures plummet.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy