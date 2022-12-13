President Joe Biden met Monday with his Ecuadoran counterpart Guillermo Lasso at the White House where they discussed security and economic cooperation between Washington and Quito, which is calling for cost-sharing in the fight against drug-trafficking. To win this battle Ecuador estimates it needs $5 billion, and the White House signalled last week it would examine how to increase security cooperation to combat cartel and gang violence.

