US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Brooklyn pastor who was robbed while preaching charged with wire fraud and lying to FBI
The flashy, jewelry-flaunting Brooklyn pastor who reported being robbed while preaching at his church this past summer was arrested on federal charges Monday for allegedly defrauding a parishioner, trying to extort a businessman and lying to the FBI, according to a federal indictment.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Bankman-Fried returns to prison as Bahamas hearing ends in confusion
Extradition proceedings for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to be stalled as his Bahamian attorney and local prosecutors argued bitterly in court on Monday.
Former deputy FBI director on how the DOJ is receiving Trump criminal referral
Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe explains how the Department of Justice is receiving the criminal referral of former President Donald Trump by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection of the US capitol.
New York City says it needs $3 billion from federal government in coming years to respond to asylum seekers
New York is hoping to receive $3 billion from the federal government through 2026 to handle the influx of migrants that local leaders have been grappling with for months, according to a new government report.
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down.
Biden talks security, economy, cartel fight with Ecuador president
President Joe Biden met Monday with his Ecuadoran counterpart Guillermo Lasso at the White House where they discussed security and economic cooperation between Washington and Quito, which is calling for cost-sharing in the fight against drug-trafficking. To win this battle Ecuador estimates it needs $5 billion, and the White House signalled last week it would examine how to increase security cooperation to combat cartel and gang violence.
High Court rules UK's Rwanda asylum plan is lawful
The UK's controversial policy to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed lawful by the country's High Court. CNN's Nada Bashir reports.
Powerful New England Mafia boss dies in prison
Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, the former Mafia boss of the New England Family of La Cosa Nostra who was serving life in prison for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Justice Department warns of dramatic increase in 'sextortion' schemes targeting boys
At least 3,000 minors, mostly boys, have been targeted by financial "sextortion" schemes this year, a dramatic increase from previous years, the Justice Department announced in a public safety alert on Monday.
Opinion: Criminal referrals against Trump are a necessary step
"The House January 6 committee's decision to issue criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump marks a return to old expectations about the rule of law and its equal application to all citizens," writes Jeremi Suri. "The founders of our republic would approve."
Meta faces EU probe over antitrust concerns linked to Facebook Marketplace
The European Union is investigating Facebook-parent Meta for possible antitrust violations stemming from the tight link between its core social media service and its online shopping platform, Facebook Marketplace.
One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says
One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor.
Iran and Russia were too distracted to meddle in midterm elections, US general says
Domestic unrest in Iran and Russia's war in Ukraine may have distracted Tehran and Moscow from making more of an effort to influence or interfere in the 2022 US midterm election, a top US military cyberofficial said Monday.
EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax
EU governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050.
Propaganda videos circulating on Russian social media appeal for more army recruits to fight in Ukraine
Propaganda videos have begun circulating on Russian social media in recent days to encourage Russians to enlist in the armed forces and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin having denied needing more recruits.
Europe finally agrees to cap gas prices
Europe has agreed to a cap on natural gas prices, following months of debate over whether the measure will protect European households and businesses from extreme price spikes as temperatures plummet.
5 people killed in a 'horrendous' condo shooting in Canada, police say
Five people were killed in a shooting at a condominium in a Toronto suburb Sunday night, police said, a "terrible" crime that came amid Canada's efforts to tighten its gun control laws.
