housebeautiful.com

Etsy's top decor trends for 2023 revealed

With the new year around the corner, Etsy has released its top home decor trends for 2023. From the colours of the year (yes, there are two) to the next big thing in interiors, there's plenty to be excited about for the months ahead. The online marketplace, which has forecast...
domino

We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?

What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
People

What Is Addamscore? Netflix's 'Wednesday' Is Inspiring a Goth-Chic Home Design Trend

It's creepy and it's kooky, mysterious and spooky — it's the latest interior design aesthetic Twenty twenty-two brought us the rise of bubblegum-pink, ultra-girly Barbiecore and now, its total opposite: Addamscore The massive popularity of Tim Burton's Wednesday (now streaming on Netflix), which centers on the Addams family's iconically unfazed teenage daughter, has sparked a desire among fans to incorporate a little gothic-chic into their own home aesthetic. So what is Addamscore? One need only look at Wednesday and her werewolf roommate Enid's incredible attic dorm room at...
dcnewsnow.com

Best high-end gift for your husband

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift shopping can be a torturous task. Anyone who’s spent hours flipping through leather jackets that look exactly the same or perused a thousand-and-one cufflinks only to end up right where you began can relate to this. On top of that, choosing a gift with a unique touch has its own set of stressors. You may even feel that getting something with even a bit of taste is just too much of a risk. What if they don’t like it?
