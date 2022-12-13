ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin taxpayers to pay nearly $80 million more for local schools starting this month

By Benjamin Yount / The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvrDP_0jhQCoKT00
A school bus drops students off at the Oshkosh, Wis., public library Henryk Sadura | Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – Public schools in Wisconsin are getting more expensive in the latest round of property tax bills that are being mailed this month.

A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says taxpayers will pay more than $78 million for K-12 schools on their latest property tax bills.

“Statewide K-12 property taxes will rise for the 11th-straight year,” the report notes.

The Policy Forum calls the $78 million increase “modest,” and says while people will be paying more in taxes, their tax rates will technically fall.

“This year, modest property tax increases for each of [the] four types of local governments will coincide with about a 14% increase in the value of property in the state – the highest single-year increase in recent memory.” the report explains. “So while many taxpayers will see higher bills (depending, in part, on whether their property has been reassessed this year), tax rates will decline because the value of property is increasing much faster.”

The four types of property taxes include Wisconsin’s school districts, counties, technical colleges, and special districts. The report does not look at taxes for cities, villages, and towns because the data on those won’t be available until early next year.

Wisconsin limits local tax increases as an attempt to lower the cost for taxpayers. But the report notes that many school districts have turned to voter-approved tax increases (referendum questions) to get around those limits.

“Since the beginning of 2018, voters around the state have approved 456 referendum questions – more than one per district. That includes 246 for operating budgets and 210 for borrowing for capital projects,” the report states. “Property tax levies increased 3.7% on December tax bills in those districts that have adopted referenda since 2020 while they fell 1.3% in districts that have not. In all, 285 of the 421 (67.7%) K-12 districts have passed at least one referendum in the last five years, with many passing more than one.”

Some of the biggest increases in local taxes have come in Wisconsin’s biggest school districts, Milwaukee and Madison, because of those voter-approved tax referendum questions.

“This year, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) will raise its levy by more than $14 million, an increase of 4.7% that is greater than the statewide average. The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is raising its levy by just under $6 million, or about 1.6% - just above average,” the report notes. “While not the sole cause, it is worth noting that in 2020, both of the state’s largest districts passed operating referenda to exceed levy limits with increases that ramped up over multiple years; MMSD also passed a debt referendum.”

The report ends with a conclusion that lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers have a decision to make on local school funding. The report recognizes that Wisconsin has a record $6.6 billion budget surplus, and questions how much of it can be used to keep property taxes in the state low.

You can read the Policy Forum’s report here.

Comments / 10

Ligmaballz
3d ago

Garbage schools. People without kids shouldn't have to pay for your waste factories

Reply(1)
7
Related
milwaukeeindependent.com

Wisconsin regulators approve utility rate hikes as customers face increasing costs from inflation

Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on December 1, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative

MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Audit: Louisiana firefighters' pension system lost $247.4M last year

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters' Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters' Retirement System last week that covers fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The report shows that after investment returns hit 25.9% in 2021,...
LOUISIANA STATE
wtaq.com

Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- All of Wisconsin is back in the low and moderate categories for COVID-19 activity. Every county in Wisconsin is now listed as having "low" or "moderate" COVID-19 activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Wisconsin Department of Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment held steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed as weak. All that means, The Buckeye Institute, is more stopped looking for jobs in November. “This means that...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Project looks to increase broadband access for Illinois farmers

(The Center Square) – Lack of broadband access and slow internet speeds keep Illinois corn and soybean farmers from higher productivity. A new initiative seeks to improve that. Adrianne Furniss, executive director of the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, said economic development is suffering in rural communities. “The story we hear in Illinois rural counties is that outside of the county seat, broadband is pretty lousy,” Furniss said. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Georgia Job Tax Credit program generated minimal economic activity

(The Center Square) — Jobs created because of Georgia's Job Tax Credit program generated less economic activity than the cost of implementing the program, a new report found. According to "The Economic and Fiscal Impacts of Georgia's Job Tax Credit Program" report, prepared by Georgia State University's Fiscal Research Center for the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, the Job Tax Credit program was initially intended to increase employment in the state's 40 most distressed counties. It was subsequently expanded to include all 159 Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: 2023 will be a big year for Iowa taxpayers

Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in just a few weeks as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law this year. At this moment, Iowa has a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent. In 2023, this will change to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa as soon as the clock...
IOWA STATE
wlip.com

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma's health care spending is increasing

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's spending on health insurance benefits increased to $809 million in 2021, up by $160 million since 2014, according to a report. The report presented to the Oversight Committee for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Thursday revealed cost containment strategies currently in use do not line up with health care's top cost drivers: hospital visits and prescription drugs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona ballot proposition roundup

(The Center Square) – The Arizona-based Common Sense Institute released its 2022 Initiative Results & Free Enterprise Analysis report on Thursday, which analyzed how the proposition that voters approved will impact the economy. Its report looked at four propositions, including Prop. 130, which has to do with property taxes,...
ARIZONA STATE
radioplusinfo.com

12-17-22 wi gop leader wants to change military voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday he is considering legislation that would change military absentee voting laws, a reversal of his previous position on the issue. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu joins with some members of the Wisconsin Election Commission who have said changes to state law could be the best way to address concerns about voter fraud after a top Milwaukee election official was accused of making false requests for military absentee ballots and sending them to the home of a state lawmaker days before the midterm election.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy