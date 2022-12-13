ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa will appeal district court’s decision to not dismiss permanent injunction on six-week abortion ban

By Mary Stroka / The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZDV9_0jhQCjuq00
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Photo: Courtesy Iowa.gov

(The Center Square) – Polk County District Court denied the State of Iowa’s motion to dismiss the permanent injunction on a 2018 law banning most abortions at around six weeks.

Polk County District Judge Celene Gogerty said the State failed to show that the court has inherent authority to dissolve the January 2019 permanent injunction. The State also didn’t demonstrate substantial change in Iowa law to allow the abortion ban to take effect. In addition, the court said the Iowa Rules of Civil Procedure do not provide a path for vacating this judgment since, like the federal rules, there is no specific rule that allows for ending permanent injunctions. Iowa rules only outline how temporary injunctions can be terminated, and unlike federal law Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b)(5), Iowa Rule of Civil Procedure doesn’t allow courts to vacate judgments because an earlier ruling is reversed or vacated or allow a specific exception to the one-year rule.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. She said she’s disappointed in the district court’s ruling. However, the case was always going to the Iowa Supreme Court regardless of the outcome, she said.

“As the Iowa and US Supreme Courts have made clear, there is no fundamental right to an abortion,” Reynolds said. “The decision of the people’s representatives to protect life should be honored, and I believe the court will ultimately do so. As long as I’m Governor, I will continue to fight for the sanctity of life and for the unborn.”

Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, told The Center Square in a texted statement Tuesday that many of the legislators he’s spoken with expected this ruling on the district court level. He said what Gogerty outlined in the ruling reflects the complexities of the legal issues involved.

“I am hopeful, given that the Iowa Supreme Court has recently confirmed that there is no right to abortion in our constitution, coupled with the federal court decision, that the court would determine that the decision on how to regulate abortion in Iowa should be decided by the people through their elected representatives, hence the heartbeat bill that previously passed, should be allowed to go into effect,” Holt also said.

ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen said in a news release that the “dangerous, cruel and unconstitutional” 2018 law would block more than 98% of abortions in Iowa.

“We are grateful and relieved by the decision today, which rejected the state’s unprecedented legal maneuvers to try to ban abortion in our state,” Austen said.

Planned Parenthood Federation of American President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson praised the court’s decision.

“With abortion banned or severely restricted in many states across the region, Iowa remains a critical access point for patients seeking basic health care,” Johnson said. “We welcome this ruling, and we know that the fight is far from over in both the courts and in the legislature next session. Anti-abortion politicians will not stop their attacks on Iowans’ reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy. Planned Parenthood remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to defend and protect patients’ fundamental right to abortion.”

Comments / 10

4America
2d ago

Let the voters make a permanent change to the States Constitution making it a right for women to have the choice. Politicians should not have the ability to make laws that put women’s health care at risk.

Reply(2)
4
Keith Miller
2d ago

Roe vs Wade wasn't decided on a fundamental right to abortion. It was decided on the right to privacy. Every Republican law maker knows they are lying when they state otherwise.

Reply
3
Related
The Center Square

North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn

(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan met constitutional standards. Specifically, the trial court’s legal conclusion that RSP is constitutionally compliant is unsupported by findings of fact that are supported by competent evidence," Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion released...
The Center Square

Court puts Columbus’ new gun restrictions on hold

(The Center Square) – A Fairfield County judge sided with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and temporarily stopped Columbus’ new restrictive gun laws from going into effect for 14 days. Judge Richard Berens issued the ruling Thursday morning. Yost argued state law effectively trumps the city’s attempt to place greater restrictions on guns. “This request...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Center Square

North Carolina controller objects to state Supreme Court's school funding order

(The Center Square) — State Controller Nels Roseland is objecting to a plan to move forward with the North Carolina Supreme Court’s Leandro school funding order next week. Roseland filed a report on Monday to formally object to a scheduling order to fulfill the Supreme Court’s November ruling in the decades-long Leandro education funding lawsuit. Parties in the case agreed to the terms this week "That, on or before 19...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Kentucky Supreme Court rules state school choice law unconstitutional

A Kentucky Supreme Court judge struck down the state’s so-called school choice program Thursday.  The state’s highest court unanimously ruled House Bill 563, officially called the Education Opportunity Account Act, as unconstitutional.   The legislation creates an almost dollar-for-dollar tax credit for Kentuckians who donate to scholarship-granting educational nonprofit organizations.   The measure sparked controversy last…
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Rep. Gallego says some Democratic senators "have encouraged me to run" against Sen. Sinema

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona told CBS News on Wednesday that some Democratic senators are privately encouraging him to run against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who announced last week that she would leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. "There have been some senators that have encouraged me to run," Gallego told CBS News in an interview. "There are some senators, some of Senator Sinema's colleagues that are encouraging me to run."
ARIZONA STATE
qhubonews.com

President Joe Biden released a statement concerning Senator Joe Manchin’s permitting reform proposal.

Earlier this year, the Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act to help bring down every day costs – including costs for energy. Already we are seeing inflation come down, and that is a step in the right direction. But the work is far from done. I support Senator Manchin’s permitting reform proposal as a way to cut Americans’ energy bills, promote US energy security, and boost our ability to get energy projects built and connected to the grid. Today, far too many projects face delays — keeping us from generating critical, cost-saving energy needed by families and businesses across America. That’s an impediment to our economic growth, for creating new jobs, and for lessening our reliance on foreign imports. Senator Manchin’s legislation is an important step toward unlocking the potential of these new energy projects to cut consumer costs and spur good-paying jobs. It is critical to improve the permitting process so we can produce and deliver energy to consumers in all parts of the country. The Congress promised the American people a more reliable, affordable, sustainable, “made in the USA” energy future when it passed the Inflation Reduction Act. Congress can help keep that promise and advance our energy future by passing Senator Manchin‘s permitting reform legislation.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Appeals court rules transgender care and transition infringes upon religious freedom

A federal appeals court has rolled back a Biden administration proposed rule on sex discrimination in a ruling blocking a transgender care mandate. The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit upheld a North Dakota district court opinion in ruling in favor of Catholic health systems and associations, and the Religious Sisters of Mercy. The appeals court said implementation of Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act prohibiting certain forms of discrimination in healthcare compels providers to perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transition, which infringes upon religious freedom.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The Georgia chapter of a national grassroots advocacy organization wants state lawmakers to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia says the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. The group tells The Center Square exclusively that it plans to launch a six-figure campaign to encourage lawmakers to repeal the CON requirement when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy