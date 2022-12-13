ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Biden signs historic bill codifying same-sex and interracial marriage

By Myah Ward and Eun Kyung Kim
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lC8B_0jhQCEkR00


Updated: 12/13/2022 08:24 PM EST

A decade after he surprised the nation by publicly throwing his support behind same-sex marriage, President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law at a White House ceremony — cementing his legacy as a champion of LGBTQ rights.

The celebration was a full-circle moment for the nation’s oldest sitting president, a fitting bookend to his decadeslong personal evolution on same-sex marriage. Several thousands of advocates and other attendees joined the president and congressional leaders for a sunny but chilly afternoon on the South Lawn to watch Biden sign legislation that codified same-sex and interracial marriage into law.

“Today is a good day. A day America takes a vital step toward equality. Toward liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone. Everyone,” Biden said. “Toward creating a nation where decency, dignity and love are recognized and honored and protected.”

With his signature, the president expanded his footprint on equality issues at a time when advocates fear the Supreme Court could revisit the ruling that made same-sex marriage a right nationwide more than seven years ago. The historic legislation was seen as a watershed moment in American society, the culmination of a political shift that Biden, years ago, deemed inevitable.

The landmark bipartisan legislation passed the House last week in a 258-169 vote, with 39 Republicans supporting the measure. Its passage there followed months of negotiations in the Senate, where it was led by Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). The measure passed in the Senate with the backing of 12 Republicans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer kicked off Tuesday’s event at the White House, and Biden praised the party leaders and other lawmakers who worked on the bill.

“It’s one thing for the Supreme Court to rule on a case, but it’s another thing entirely for elected representatives of the people to take a vote on the floor of the United States Congress and say loudly and clearly, love is love. Right is right. Justice is justice,” Biden said.

Attendees held cellphones aloft, taking photos. Earlier, many danced to the pre-show soundtrack playing on the loudspeakers. Some front-row attendees waved small rainbow pride flags as the crowd cheered. Singer Sam Smith performed “Stay with Me,” and musician and activist Cyndi Lauper sang “True Colors” before the president’s appearance.

Biden was energetic as he walked up to the podium. He chuckled, telling the crowd that it might remember “on a certain TV show” 10 years ago when he declared his support for same-sex marriage. “I got in trouble,” he noted.

In 2012, Chad Griffin led the American Foundation for Equal Rights — and was about to become president of the Human Rights Campaign — when he spoke with the then-vice president at a Los Angeles fundraiser hosted by a same-sex couple, whose two young children were playing nearby. Griffin was the one who asked Biden about his views on same-sex unions — and Biden’s response at the event was one he echoed two weeks later on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Biden said it came down to one question: “Who do you love?”

“I am absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men, women marrying women, and heterosexual men and women marrying another are entitled to the same exact rights, all the civil rights, all the civil liberties,” Biden said at the time, setting off a firestorm in the White House. President Barack Obama came out in support of the issue three days later.

That interview became a turning point for Biden, who almost 20 years earlier had voted for the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as a union only between a man and a woman. It helped that Biden was known for being a practicing Catholic and very involved with his extended family. That made a difference when he spoke to his audiences — “voters at all levels — union workers, blue-collar workers, and folks across the political spectrum,” Griffin said.

He watched Biden’s arc, from that day at the fundraiser, to publicly declaring his support two weeks later on television, to standing with the president Tuesday at the bill signing.

“It is more than appropriate that President Biden is the one that signs the marriage bill into law because of the very early role that he played in getting marriage across the finish line in terms of public opinion, in terms of moving the needle in the country on support for marriage equality,” he said.

Biden’s equality push was also evident in his early days as president. He signed an executive order to combat discrimination across the federal government on Day One. That same week, he rescinded his predecessor’s ban on transgender service members in the military. Fourteen percent of Biden’s appointees identify as LGBTQ, according to the White House.

The president used Tuesday’s celebration to acknowledge the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the resulting threats to other rights like access to contraception. He warned the crowd that more challenges lay ahead.

“When hospitals, libraries and community centers are threatened and intimidated because they support LGBTQ children and families, we have to speak out. We must stop the hate and violence,” Biden said, referencing the shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., last month. “We need to challenge the hundreds of callous and cynical laws introduced in the states, targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need. We have to protect these children, so they know they are loved.”

Jonathan Lemire and Eli Stokols contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?

President Biden is slated to announce his 2024 campaign after the holidays. He is going to need a winning slogan.  I’ve got it. “Slow and Steady.” Boring, you say. You are thinking like Donald Trump.  Remember, the former president thought “Sleepy Joe” was a killer put-down when he faced Biden in the 2020 campaign. Trump…
GEORGIA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
WHNT News 19

Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again

President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Chip Roy claims 12 GOP senators who voted for Respect for Marriage Act are 'either stupid or deceitful'

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke harshly against the Republican senators who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, claiming they are either "stupid or deceitful." The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass the legislation, which now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. Roy claimed the Respect for Marriage Act is "purposefully undermining religious liberty," according to Spectrum News 1.
The Crusader Newspaper

THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
HAWAII STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
289K+
Followers
17K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy