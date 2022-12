ALMA, Mich. - Nurses and members of the community in Alma picketed on Thursday afternoon in an effort to negotiate "fair contracts". “We are proud to use our voice as union members to be able to protect safe staffing at our hospital,” said Shenanandoah Shinabarger, president of the local Michigan Nurses Association bargaining unit at MyMichigan-Alma and a nurse at the hospital. “We know how important it is to patient safety for us to be able to retain experienced nurses.”

ALMA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO