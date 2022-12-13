Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
2 killed after car stuck on train tracks in Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA – Two people were struck and killed by a train early Sunday morning in Winnemucca after police found a vehicle stuck on the tracks. Winnemucca Police Department posted details of the 2 a.m. incident on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Patrol officers saw a vehicle that appeared to...
KOLO TV Reno
2 killed after walking into path of oncoming train near Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have died after walking into the path of an oncoming train, the Winnemucca Police Department said. On Dec. 11 around 2:00 a.m., the Winnemucca Police Department responded to the railroad tracks near Bridge Street and Railroad Street for a car on the tracks. As...
2news.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Call on Winnemucca Blvd.
Police are investigating a shots fired call on East Winnemucca Blvd. on Tuesday night. Police say a man with a gun shot several times at another man during the incident in the 1200 block of the road. No one was hurt. The case remains under investigation. If you have any...
KOLO TV Reno
Police asking for public’s help in Winnemucca shooting
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Winnemucca are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting incident. The Winnemucca Police Department says that in the evening hours of Dec. 13, police were called to the 1200 block of East Winnemucca Blvd. for reports of shots fired. Upon arriving,...
indybay.org
Paiute and Shoshone Elders Evicted from Homes with No Place to Go in Winnemucca, Nevada
Paiute and Shoshone were evicted from their homes in winter by a disputed tribal council and banished, many with no place to go. WINNEMUCCA INDIAN COLONY, Nevada -- In a cruel action during winter, the Winnemucca Tribal Court evicted Paiute and Shoshone elders without a trial, and banished people from their homes with no place to go in northern Nevada. Elders' homes and possessions have been burned and demolished, and utility lines cut, attorneys said.
2news.com
Black Rock Desert Artist-in-Residence Program Exhibits in Winnemucca and Elko
-- Elko Exhibit – California Trail Interpretive Center, 1 Interpretive Way, Elko, NV 89801. Collaborative Artistic Team Courtney Sennish and Lisa Rock worked concurrently to create “Leave No Trace”, which explored humankind’s relationship to the natural from different mediums. Sennish created sculptures and Rock created paintings...
