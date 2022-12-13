ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Bedford, Cambria, Jefferson Counties to receive grants for veteran services

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwxSl_0jhQBvE700

(WTAJ) – 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices and 34 veteran service organizations will receive grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). Among those to be awarded are Cambria, Bedford and Jefferson County.

The grants total $1,350,000 and are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

The Cambria County Office of Veteran Affairs will be receiving $20,000 to provide veteran outreach forums. The Center for Community Action in Everett will be receiving $28,635 to provide various services to homeless veterans and their families. Military Veterans Outdoors Inc. from Brookville will also be granted $27,000 for rehabilitative recreation services to veterans.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily make a $5 donation when applying for or renewing their driver’s license, photo ID, or motor vehicle registration. Additionally, the VTF receives proceeds that come from the sale of the Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring our Women Veterans license plates or private donations. Since the grant program began in 2013, a total of $5,332,860 has been awarded to organizations that serve Pennsylvania veterans.

Grantees slated to receive funding identified more than $1 million in matching funds pledged toward grant-funded initiatives. Combined with the VTF grants, this will result in more than $2.4 million for veterans’ initiatives during the next two years.

Centre County to receive $252,601 for traffic safety

Up to a total of $200,000 in grant funding was available for new, innovative, or expanded programs or services provided by county directors of veterans affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The three areas of emphasis for grantees in this category were veterans’ outreach, veterans’ courts, and training and capacity building.

The grantees, the specific award amounts, and the programs supported are as follows:

  • Berks County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to implement a county veterans temporary assistance grant program
  • Cambria County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to provide veterans outreach forums
  • Erie County Office of Veterans Affairs: $2,000 to support the veterans court program
  • Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to support the service dog and equine therapy veterans’ programs
  • Juniata County and Mifflin County Office of Veterans Affairs (joint application): $35,000 to expand veteran outreach programs in the region
  • Monroe County Office of Veterans Affairs: $11,756 to provide financial assistance for veterans in need
  • Montour County Office of Veterans Affairs: $8,500 to expand and enhance services provided to veterans
  • Northampton County Office of Veterans Affairs: $4,244 to support and expand outreach services to veterans
  • Snyder County and Union County Office of Veterans Affairs (joint application): $35,000 to grow the veteran emergency assistance project
  • Venango County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to establish a program to combat veteran suicide
  • Warren County Office of Veterans Affairs: $3,500 for veteran outreach activities
  • Wayne County Office of Veterans Affairs: $20,000 to expand mental health services to veterans

The VTF grant also identified $1.15 million in funding available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit, 501(c)(3), charitable organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans. Funding priorities for grants in this category were veterans’ employment and education, behavioral health initiatives, or other programs addressing newly identified, unmet or emerging needs of veterans and their families.

The grantees, the specific award amounts, and the programs supported are as follows:

  • Adventures in Training with a Purpose, Wexford (Allegheny County): $50,000 to provide supportive and therapeutic services to veterans
  • AHARI – A Home is a Right, Inc., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County): $50,000 for AHARI WRAP program to serve homeless and at-risk veterans
  • Alfred L. Wilson Memorial VFW Post 7219, Fairchance (Fayette County): $4,000 to provide educational scholarships to children/grandchildren of veterans
  • Alpha Bravo Canine, Philadelphia (Philadelphia County): $17,298 to provide service dogs to veterans
  • Artpost Awareness Inc., Lock Haven (Clinton County): $2,500 to provide therapeutic services to veterans
  • Building Bridges Foundation at Anderson Farm, Conestoga (Lancaster County): $35,000 to provide interactive equine therapy to veterans
  • Center for Community Action, Everett (Bedford County): $28,635 to provide services to homeless veterans and their families
  • Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Harrisburg (Dauphin County): $50,000 to support the MilitaryShare program
  • Community Action Agency of Delaware County, Inc., Boothwyn (Delaware County): $30,281 to provide behavioral health services to veterans
  • Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, Sharon (Mercer County): $50,000 to provide nutritional food to veterans and their family members
  • Council for Relationships, Inc., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County): $38,500 to expand emergency aid and access to mental health resources for veterans and their families
  • Heroic Gardens, Jenkintown (Montgomery County): $27,740 to provide therapeutic services to veterans
  • JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services, Lemoyne (Cumberland County): $50,000 to assist veterans with vocational, educational and job services
  • Leroy O. Bucks VTF Post 7863, Williamsport (Lycoming County): $24,000 to support the MilitaryShare program
  • Military Veterans Outdoors, Inc., Brookville (Jefferson County): $27,000 for rehabilitative recreations services to veterans
  • Operation Homefront, Philadelphia (Philadelphia County): $25,000 to provide supportive services to veterans and their family members
  • Operation Troop Appreciation, McKeesport (Allegheny County): $45,000 to provide financial assistance veterans
  • Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Camp Hill (Cumberland County): $45,000 to provide financial assistance to veterans
  • rabbitCARES, York (York County): $49,900 for transportation services to veterans
  • Rodale Institute, Kutztown (Berks County): $50,000 to support the veteran farming training program
  • Safe Harbor Easton, Easton (Northampton County): $25,000 to provide housing services to veterans
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, Nazareth (Northampton County): $50,000 to support the MilitaryShare program
  • Shamrock Reins, Pipersville (Bucks County): $2,680 to provide equine therapy training and certifications to veterans
  • Steven A. Cohen Military Family, Philadelphia (Philadelphia County): $49,489 to provide mental health supportive services to veterans
  • Trails End Conservancy, Hermitage (Mercer County): $31,954 to provide interactive equine therapy services to veterans
  • Valor Clinic Foundation, Brodheadsville (Monroe County): $48,113 to provide supportive services to veterans
  • Venango Training and Development Center, Seneca (Venango County): $23,008 for a Fairweather Lodge program to house veterans
  • Veterans Brotherhood, Pennsburg (Montgomery County): $29,000 to provide housing services to veterans
  • Veterans Leadership Program of Western PA, Pittsburgh (Allegheny County): $36,267 for services to prevent homelessness among veterans
  • Veterans Multi-Service Center, Philadelphia (Philadelphia County): $50,000 to expand their women veterans’ program
  • Veterans Promise, Dickson City (Lackawanna County): $25,000 to provide financial assistance to veterans
  • Voice and Vision Inc., Swarthmore (Delaware County): $35,555 to support mental health services for veterans
  • Warriors to Washington, Erie (Erie County): $10,000 to provide therapeutic trips to veterans
  • Writeface, Conestoga (Lancaster County): $34,080 to provide therapeutic services to veterans

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“As Pennsylvania’s biggest veteran advocate, the DMVA connects veterans to benefits that meet their daily needs. Our goal is to reach every veteran in the commonwealth. The best way in obtaining that goal is by collaborating with other organizations to conduct our outreach campaign,” Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA said. “It is through this collaboration and these grants that veterans receive the help they need and earned by serving our nation. I would like to personally thanks all those that donate to ensure our veterans get the best we can give them.”

All grant awards are contingent upon the completion of a fully executed grant agreement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
bctv.org

Gov. Wolf Announces $1.35 Million in Veterans’ Trust Fund Awards

Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices will receive $200,000 in grants, and 34 charitable or veteran service organizations will receive $1.15 million in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “The Veterans’...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania awards over nine million in funding to local law enforcement agencies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–Governor Wolf announced Thursday that law enforcement agencies and district attorneys were awarded millions thanks to two new grant programs. Thanks to the Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution (GIVIP) Program, multiple counties within the Central Pennsylvania area were given money to help keep communities safe and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Water evaluation announced for residents near Mariner East 2 Pipeline: Pennsylvania AG

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvanians who may have been affected by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline can get their home's water tested for free, officials said Friday.Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced three geology firms were selected for water evaluations of Pennsylvania homes affected by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline. Earlier this year, an investigation led to the criminal conviction of pipeline builder Energy Transfer, which owns Sunoco. Energy Transfer was charged criminally at the end of last year after a grand jury concluded that it flouted Pennsylvania environmental laws and fouled waterways and residential...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield County to receive $25,000 nonprofit award

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues, and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. Among those to receive the funds is the Sons of Israel Congregation in Clearfield County. The congregation will receive $25,000. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County receives over a million in criminal justice funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Criminal justice programs in Cambria County got a boost after they were awarded over a million dollars in funding. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Thursday that the money will go towards the Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center, and Victim Services Inc. In total, $1,113,879 in […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

What do ‘resign-to-run’ laws do? Does Pennsylvania need them?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Should elected officials have to give up their state government seats before they can run for a higher office? It may seem like a straightforward question, however, it is a question that Pennsylvanians have been asking for decades. On Election Day this year, voters elected 102...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations

(The Center Square) – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program. “USDA Rural Development is in a unique position...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Agency argues against delay in filling 3 Pa. House vacancies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday that it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise. The Department of State and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman submitted a 17-page response to Lancaster […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Here’s the deadline to purchase your 2023 dog license

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2023. “If […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

New tourism and heritage center open in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A visitors center is now open in Philipsburg and it focuses on the past, present and future of the town. It’s called the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center and is spearheaded by both the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Visit Clearfield County due to its location in both Centre and Clearfield counties. […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy