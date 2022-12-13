ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boebert’s reelection victory official after recount

By Lanie Lee Cook
DENVER (KDVR) — Lauren Boebert’s reelection victory in the 3rd Congressional District is official.

A mandatory recount is complete, cementing Boebert’s win over challenger Adam Frisch in a race separated by just around 550 votes.

The Secretary of State’s Office announced the finished recount on Monday. In the recount, Boebert netted three fewer votes, while Frisch gained one. The final percentage was 50.05% to 49.89%.

“Colorado’s elections are safe, secure, and accurate,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in the announcement confirming the results of the race. “I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot.”

Judge grants travel request for deputy in Christian Glass shooting

Another mandatory recount in Colorado House District 43 also confirmed Bob Marshall’s win over Kurt Huffman, with each candidate netting a one-vote loss, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

When election recounts are required in Colorado

Frisch conceded to Boebert on Nov. 18, but the recount was required by state law.

Colorado law mandates an automatic recount when the difference in votes falls below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s total.

The Secretary of State’s Office said it will reimburse each county for the cost of the mandatory recount.

How Colorado’s budget has grown in 20 years

Recounts in Colorado are rare, and they are unlikely to change the outcome, the FOX31 Data Desk has found . Outcomes are only reversed when the candidates were within a few hundred votes of each other in the original count, according to a FairVote analysis of statewide and national races from all 50 states between 2010 and 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 2

Plumb Joy
3d ago

What went wrong for democrats, they didn't cheat well enough? Oh well, chalk it up to a learning experience for the next time.

Reply
2
