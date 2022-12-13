Tampa Oath Keeper, retired Green Beret to appeal conviction on weapons charges as Jan. 6 trial looms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Retired Bay Area Green Beret Jeremy Brown will appeal a conviction connected to a January 6 related search warrant, according to a family member.

A federal jury convicted Brown on Monday of five felonies and one misdemeanor involving two illegal guns and two grenades, and possession of classified documents. Each felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The jury acquitted Brown of four other counts. Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for March.

Brown, a member of the Oath Keepers, told 8 on Your Side the guns are legal under the Second Amendment, and he claims the grenades and documents were planted during a search connected to his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.

During the week-long trial in Tampa’s federal courthouse, protestors picketed outside and gathered in the courtroom to hear testimony.

The protestors included Polk County resident Ben Pollock, whose daughter Olivia Pollock and her cousin Joshua Doolin face January 6 on related charges.

Pollock, who said he was also at the siege but did not enter the Capitol, claims his son acted in self-defense.

“They were hit with rubber bullets. They sprayed them with [a gas] that stopped them from breathing before they even crossed a barrier,” Ben Pollock said. “So yes, they were attacked, and they were defending themselves.”

Jonathan Pollock is currently wanted by the FBI and the agency is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to Pollock’s arrest and conviction. His father said he does not know where his son is.

Brown is scheduled to be tried in Washington, D.C. at a later date for allegedly trespassing on Capitol grounds on January 6. He is not accused of entering the building.

According to Brown, the Oath Keepers were in Washington to provide security for the Stop the Steal rally that took place before the siege. He said he told other Oath Keepers “don’t go in there” before they entered the Capitol.

Brown claims the FBI tried to recruit him to provide inside information about the Oath Keepers during a meeting in Ybor City about a month before the riot.

Brown also claims he was targeted by the feds for the social media remarks he made that were critical of the Jan. 6 investigation.

Neither the FBI nor the US Attorney’s Office chose to comment on Brown’s claims.

According to the George Washington University Program on Extremism , 98 of the nearly 900 defendants are from Florida. About 40 percent are from the Bay Area.

Pinellas County has the highest number of local defendants with 10, tying for third in cases by county. The others in the top four are densely populated Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California and Illinois’ Cook County, where Chicago is located.

