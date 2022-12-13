ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Comments / 2

Chris Crews
3d ago

😂😂😂 she thought she was about to pull off the fastest robbery in U.S. history. 😂😂😂 it was going to be called the McRobbery. 😂😂😂

Reply
2
 

KETV.com

Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report

(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin L. Ward, of Urbandale, today on a Montgomery County warrant for Violation of Probation on an original charge of Control of a Firearm by a Felon. Deputies also arrested Justin L. Marsden, of Council Bluffs, on an active Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

18-year-old man dies in crash involving semitruck Friday morning near Waverly

WAVERLY, Neb. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 10:48 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the crash on Highway 6 near N 162nd Street. Investigation showed that...
WAVERLY, NE
1011now.com

Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting

Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew. Woolworth Avenue cleared up after icy conditions. Updated: 13 hours...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 2400 block of N 8th Street on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. Officers transported Eilers to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Threat, assault charges in Otoe, Cass counties

NEBRASKA CITY – Aaron Smallfoot, 41, of Dunbar is charged in Otoe County with terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault on Dec. 7. An arrest affidavit says a woman told a sheriff’s deputy she was assaulted with injury and threats were made...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE

