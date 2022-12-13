Read full article on original website
Chris Crews
3d ago
Alleged stabbing on bus passing through Pottawattamie County
Sgt. John Cool with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation on a passenger bus early Friday led to an arrest for alleged attempt to commit murder.
Kearney Hub
Woman arrested after her dog bites Papillion police officer multiple times
A Papillion police officer was injured Thursday when a dog bit her multiple times. The officer went to a home on Lexington Avenue after 11 a.m. to check the well being of a woman there, Deputy Police Chief Orin Orchard said. A caller wanted officers to check on her mother,...
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
kmaland.com
2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
KETV.com
Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
KETV.com
Douglas County prosecutors reveal new details about Omaha woman's disappearance
OMAHA, Neb. — A kidnapping suspect faced a judge for the first time Friday in Douglas County court. Aldrick Scott, 47, is charged with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony in connection with Cari Allen's disappearance. Prosecutors said Friday that when deputies entered Allen's home on the night...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin L. Ward, of Urbandale, today on a Montgomery County warrant for Violation of Probation on an original charge of Control of a Firearm by a Felon. Deputies also arrested Justin L. Marsden, of Council Bluffs, on an active Montgomery County...
KETV.com
18-year-old man dies in crash involving semitruck Friday morning near Waverly
WAVERLY, Neb. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 10:48 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the crash on Highway 6 near N 162nd Street. Investigation showed that...
KETV.com
Reckless semitruck driver arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A reckless semitruck driver hit a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle and then led troopers on a chase Thursday, which ended after an hourlong standoff on Interstate 80. Around 5:10 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said they received a call about a semi that was driving...
1011now.com
Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
WOWT
No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew. Woolworth Avenue cleared up after icy conditions. Updated: 13 hours...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 2400 block of N 8th Street on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. Officers transported Eilers to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
KETV.com
Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
KETV.com
Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson becoming police chief in Shaker Heights, Ohio
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson announced on Friday night he will retire from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. A statement from Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the mayor of Shaker Heights, Ohio, announced Hudson as the town's next chief of police. Hudson is retiring from the...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Bandits drive off with cart full of groceries at Lincoln Hy-Vee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves fled quickly from a Lincoln grocery store, so quickly in fact, that they didn’t even bag their groceries. The theft happened at the Hy-Vee near 84th and Holdrege Streets on July 28, according to police. In the video, two men are seen...
Omaha Police investigate robberies, assaults tied to dating websites
The Omaha Police Department is offering tips to stay safe after investigating assaults and robberies tied to suspects on dating websites.
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
News Channel Nebraska
Threat, assault charges in Otoe, Cass counties
NEBRASKA CITY – Aaron Smallfoot, 41, of Dunbar is charged in Otoe County with terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault on Dec. 7. An arrest affidavit says a woman told a sheriff’s deputy she was assaulted with injury and threats were made...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
