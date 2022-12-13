CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO