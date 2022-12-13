Read full article on original website
Marsha James McDougal
3d ago
Not much of a man in my books. I hope he gets the same punishment in jail. You don't beat anyone especially in the presence of a child. 🤬
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana was robbed Wednesday evening, and five Shreveport women were arrested after a high-speed chase with police. According to police, the robbery was reported at 7:41 p.m. The investigating officer was able to track down one of the suspects in...
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
ktalnews.com
Warrant: Man wanted by SPD for domestic battery, other charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man they say battered his girlfriend in early December. According to police, a female victim reported that 33-year-old Leontraevious Nelson, Jr. battered her on December 3 following an argument. The victim claims Nelson placed...
KSLA
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Police...
bossierpress.com
Investigation continues into shooting that left three juveniles injured
Bossier City Police detectives are continuing their investigation this morning into a Wednesday evening shooting that left three juveniles injured, one critically. Police responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022 to reports of several gun shots fired near Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting, believed to be drug-related,...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.
KSLA
Man shot and killed outside Youree Drive bar identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early Friday, Dec. 16, a man’s body was found behind a dumpster at a bar off Youree Drive. The man has been identified as Michael P. Grace, 61, of Chandler, Texas. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
KSLA
Attempted murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A wanted Red River Parish man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16. after a traffic stop in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Woodyard Drive when they stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Before the stop, deputies learned the vehicle license number had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
ktalnews.com
3 teens wounded in Bossier City shooting facing charges
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three teens are facing charges after they get out of the hospital for their involvement in a shooting Wednesday night in Bossier City that left them wounded. Officers were called to Traffic and Berry Streets around 8:30 p.m. in response to multiple reports of...
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
ktalnews.com
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
KSLA
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in Bossier City sent three juveniles to the hospital. Two of the victims are 16 years old, and the other is 17 years old. Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said it appears they were shooting at each other. It was about 8:30 p.m....
ktalnews.com
U.S. Attorney: Shreveport man, woman sentenced in separate drug, gun cases
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to federal prison on unrelated drug possession and weapons charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The first case involved 20-year-old Timothy DeWayne Vasher, who was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison
A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
KTBS
3 Shreveport men convicted of weapons, domestic violence crimes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport men were convicted in separate proceedings this week in Caddo District Court. A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell...
KSLA
Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Kevin McKeaver Jr. was arrested last week after a nearly three-month-long investigation launched in September after deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Highway. The pregnant victim reported the father of her child shoved her into a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, pulled hair from her head, and used a pistol to kill her dog in its kennel.
