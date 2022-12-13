ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

John C. Fremont Healthcare District Special Board of Directors and Finance Committee Meeting Agenda for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

SPECIAL meeting of the Board and Finance Committee. Joseph E.C. Rogers, M.D., Chair, Wendy Ryder-Priola,. Rose Fluharty, Nick Lambert & Suzette Prue, Directors. Noel Caughman, Legal Counsel, Best Best & Krieger Attorney at Law. Mission – To excel in the provision of quality health care services. Vision – To...
MARIPOSA, CA
Mariposa County November 2022 Unemployment Rate of 4.6% Increases .8% from October - Leisure and Hospitality Adds 50 Employees Year-Over-Year

December 19, 2022 - Mariposa County November 2022 unemployment rate of 4.6% increases .8% from October 2022's revised rate of 3.8%. The Mariposa County November 2022 unemployment rate of 4.6% decreases 1.1% from November 2021's unemployment rate of 5.7%. Mariposa County employment was up 80 employees in November 2022 with...
Rapid Interest Rate Increases Continue to Depress California Home Sales and Prices in November 2022, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $363,500

Existing, single-family home sales totaled 237,740 in November on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down 13.2 percent from October and down 47.7 percent from November 2021. November’s statewide median home price was $777,500, down 3.0 percent from October and down 0.6 percent from November 2021. Year-to-date statewide home sales...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Police Serving a Warrant in Merced Locate Firearm & Ammo Used in Robbery, with the Help of Canine Partner Zeke

December 18, 2022 - Merced – Officers recovered a weapon used in a robbery in the 900 block of Loughborough Drive. The suspects are outstanding. On Saturday, December 17th, 2022, Merced Police Department officers served a search warrant for evidence related to an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The victims reported they were robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell marijuana.
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges

December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
FRESNO, CA

