Gary and Marlene Peacock Expand Their Giving with a Generous $7 Million Planned Gift to California State University, Fresno (With Video)
December 17, 2022 - Across the arc of their lifetime, Gary and Marlene Peacock’s time in Fresno was relatively brief. Both were born and raised in other places, and they left shortly after graduating from Fresno State to begin their respective careers in the Bay Area’s technology industry.
John C. Fremont Healthcare District Issues Notice of Regular December Meeting Cancellation
December 17, 2022 - In light of the special meeting occurring on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at the Mariposa Government Center, the December regular meeting of the John C. Fremont Healthcare District Board of Directors is cancelled. The next regular meeting of the Board of Directors will...
John C. Fremont Healthcare District Special Board of Directors and Finance Committee Meeting Agenda for Wednesday, December 21, 2022
SPECIAL meeting of the Board and Finance Committee. Joseph E.C. Rogers, M.D., Chair, Wendy Ryder-Priola,. Rose Fluharty, Nick Lambert & Suzette Prue, Directors. Noel Caughman, Legal Counsel, Best Best & Krieger Attorney at Law. Mission – To excel in the provision of quality health care services. Vision – To...
Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Agenda Items Include: 2:00 P.M. Discussion and Direction Regarding the Possible Termination of a Shelter Crisis Local Emergency in Mariposa County
(PDF - Opens a new window.) OR simply call: Call 1 (224) 501-3412, Access code 380-677-133.
Mariposa County November 2022 Unemployment Rate of 4.6% Increases .8% from October - Leisure and Hospitality Adds 50 Employees Year-Over-Year
December 19, 2022 - Mariposa County November 2022 unemployment rate of 4.6% increases .8% from October 2022's revised rate of 3.8%. The Mariposa County November 2022 unemployment rate of 4.6% decreases 1.1% from November 2021's unemployment rate of 5.7%. Mariposa County employment was up 80 employees in November 2022 with...
Rapid Interest Rate Increases Continue to Depress California Home Sales and Prices in November 2022, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $363,500
Existing, single-family home sales totaled 237,740 in November on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down 13.2 percent from October and down 47.7 percent from November 2021. November’s statewide median home price was $777,500, down 3.0 percent from October and down 0.6 percent from November 2021. Year-to-date statewide home sales...
Police Serving a Warrant in Merced Locate Firearm & Ammo Used in Robbery, with the Help of Canine Partner Zeke
December 18, 2022 - Merced – Officers recovered a weapon used in a robbery in the 900 block of Loughborough Drive. The suspects are outstanding. On Saturday, December 17th, 2022, Merced Police Department officers served a search warrant for evidence related to an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The victims reported they were robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell marijuana.
Caltrans Issues Additional Traffic Advisory for Merced County State Route 99 for December 18-24, 2022
December 17, 2022 - MERCED COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform an additional traffic operation on State Route 99 (SR-99) between Hunter. Road and the Merced/Stanislaus County Line next week. Intermittent closures of both southbound lanes will occur from Hunter Road to the Merced/Stanislaus County...
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges
December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
