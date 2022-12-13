Read full article on original website
Screw COVID-19 – Kentuckians Will Gather for the Holidays No Matter What, Poll Says
COVID cases are on the rise, but Kentucky isn't budging from holiday plans.
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
kentuckytoday.com
Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
Window for registered Kentucky voters to change party affiliation closes this month
kentuckylantern.com
Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
wymt.com
New survey shows what Kentuckians think about pandemic, vaccines
KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about what Kentuckians think about COVID-19 vaccinations with new data from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. This is the fourth time the foundation has conducted polling like this to gauge where Kentuckians are at when it comes to COVID-19 concerns. Right now, the data shows there isn’t a major concern for most people.
What types of ER visits do Kentuckians usually make?
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – New research has revealed the most common reasons for emergency room visits in Kentucky. Health experts at NiceRx have revealed the US hospitals with the most emergency room visits and the US states with the highest number of emergency room visits. Officials say they have looked into the most and least common […]
Guest Commentary: Messy Massie Still Mad About Vaccine Mandates, as Hospitals in Boone, Kenton Counties Are Above Capacity
"Reminder to those asking for a meeting in my office: If your organization has a vaccine mandate, your request will be denied," Massie tweeted on Dec. 13.
Kentucky task force recommends moving child support enforcement
A task force says the state's child support enforcement program should be moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Office of the Attorney General.
wkms.org
Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach
The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
WBKO
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2022 coming to an end, many residents may start to see an increase in their monthly bills at the beginning of the year. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.
wtloam.com
Several Eastern Kentucky Organizations To Get Millions In Federal Funding
Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region. Carew said those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status.
Rural Kentuckians to receive more than $26 million for clean energy programs
Kentucky cabinet secretaries grilled over failures caring for youth in state custody
Concerning reports about youth in state care prompted lawmakers to bring tough questions to the heads of two Kentucky cabinets.
wklw.com
State News:
* An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Boyle County. Officials say the incident happened on Lebanon Road on Tuesday morning and involved one vehicle. The victim has been identified as Camille Harmon who allegedly veered off the road and went through a field before colliding with a tree. Harmon died from her injuries at the hospital.
wnky.com
New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
Highlights from Gov. Beshear’s December 15 Team Kentucky update
Here's what was discussed during the December 15 Team Kentucky update
A Bad Day for School Choice Advocates at the Kentucky Supreme Court
Kentucky's Education Opportunity Account Program was launched in 2021 for the stated goal of providing "more flexibility and choices in education to Kentucky residents and to address disparities in educational options available to students." The program works by providing money to eligible families, who may spend it on various educational needs, including private school tuition. The program is privately funded and the state offers tax credits to the private donors who support it.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus
Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
