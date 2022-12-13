ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckylantern.com

Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut

A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

New survey shows what Kentuckians think about pandemic, vaccines

KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about what Kentuckians think about COVID-19 vaccinations with new data from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. This is the fourth time the foundation has conducted polling like this to gauge where Kentuckians are at when it comes to COVID-19 concerns. Right now, the data shows there isn’t a major concern for most people.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

What types of ER visits do Kentuckians usually make?

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – New research has revealed the most common reasons for emergency room visits in Kentucky. Health experts at NiceRx have revealed the US hospitals with the most emergency room visits and the US states with the highest number of emergency room visits. Officials say they have looked into the most and least common […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2022 coming to an end, many residents may start to see an increase in their monthly bills at the beginning of the year. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Several Eastern Kentucky Organizations To Get Millions In Federal Funding

Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region. Carew said those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status.
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

State News:

* An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Boyle County. Officials say the incident happened on Lebanon Road on Tuesday morning and involved one vehicle. The victim has been identified as Camille Harmon who allegedly veered off the road and went through a field before colliding with a tree. Harmon died from her injuries at the hospital.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
KENTUCKY STATE
Reason.com

A Bad Day for School Choice Advocates at the Kentucky Supreme Court

Kentucky's Education Opportunity Account Program was launched in 2021 for the stated goal of providing "more flexibility and choices in education to Kentucky residents and to address disparities in educational options available to students." The program works by providing money to eligible families, who may spend it on various educational needs, including private school tuition. The program is privately funded and the state offers tax credits to the private donors who support it.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus

Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy