Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region. Carew said those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO