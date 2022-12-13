The body of a University of Memphis student who disappeared the night before his graduation has been discovered, Radar has learned.Barshay Wilson was found fatally shot near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant on Dec. 12 under leaves and tree limbs. Memphis police confirmed on Dec. 14 that the identity of the individual found was Wilson, whose car was found yards away from his body.On Dec. 13, Memphis police said a body was found a little before 4 p.m. on Highway 70. The man was found dead from a gunshot wound. A watch alert had been issued for Wilson over the...

