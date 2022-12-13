ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splurge Life
3d ago

wow! A whole entire 5k bail bond which means $500 and he's a free man until court preceding. How is that just for striking another human being across the head with a golf club? SMH

Marie Blankenship
3d ago

why was he released???? if they are arrested on some wack charges like this... leave them in there until trial. give us a break from the aggressive predatory criminals.

WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven.              Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
COLDWATER, MS
CBS 42

Tennessee teacher accused of sending explicit photo to 14-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A White Station High School teacher has been charged after being accused of sending an explicit photo to a student. Memphis-Shelby County Schools says James Baker has been placed on leave. Police say Baker, 55, sent the inappropriate picture to one of his male students who is 14 years old. The boy’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southwind teacher allegedly hit by student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Southwind High School was allegedly punched in the face when she got between two students Friday. A police report says the teacher heard yelling outside her classroom and saw students gathering like they were getting ready to fight. The teacher said she got between two students. That’s when one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Body Of Missing Memphis College Student Found Near Water Treatment Plant: Report

The body of a University of Memphis student who disappeared the night before his graduation has been discovered, Radar has learned.Barshay Wilson was found fatally shot near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant on Dec. 12 under leaves and tree limbs. Memphis police confirmed on Dec. 14 that the identity of the individual found was Wilson, whose car was found yards away from his body.On Dec. 13, Memphis police said a body was found a little before 4 p.m. on Highway 70. The man was found dead from a gunshot wound. A watch alert had been issued for Wilson over the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
MEMPHIS, TN
