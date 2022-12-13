Read full article on original website
Splurge Life
3d ago
wow! A whole entire 5k bail bond which means $500 and he's a free man until court preceding. How is that just for striking another human being across the head with a golf club? SMH
Marie Blankenship
3d ago
why was he released???? if they are arrested on some wack charges like this... leave them in there until trial. give us a break from the aggressive predatory criminals.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Shelby County D.A. is 'looking into' assault on Memphis community leader at Whitehaven golf course
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Thursday his office is ‘looking into the incident’ at a Whitehaven golf course where Memphis Police said a community leader was assaulted with a golf club during a dispute. The statement Thursday from the D.A. came after...
NAACP investigating possibly racially-motivated attack at Whitehaven golf course
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP said it is looking into whether an incident involving a man who allegedly hit a man over the head with a golf club was racially-motivated. The attack happened at The Links at Whitehaven on Dec. 3. A man identified as Wesley Caldwell, 22, hit...
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven. Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
actionnews5.com
Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
One dead in officer-involved shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
Officer-involved shooting overnight leaves suspect dead, 3 others on run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting overnight left one suspect dead and three others on the run. According to Memphis Police, officers were on patrol at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday when they saw a suspicious car at American Way and Goodlett. Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the...
Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
Man injured in Horn Lake shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
Woman falsely claimed to own local homeless shelter, transferred property to herself, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after falsely claiming ownership of a local homeless shelter and transferring the property to herself. On Dec. 1, the director of Catholic Charities reported that Nakeshia Billington, 36, had filed a false Quit Claim Deed on two properties owned by the Missionaries of Charities.
Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
Tennessee teacher accused of sending explicit photo to 14-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station High School teacher has been charged after being accused of sending an explicit photo to a student. Memphis-Shelby County Schools says James Baker has been placed on leave. Police say Baker, 55, sent the inappropriate picture to one of his male students who is 14 years old. The boy’s […]
Getting social at the laundromat: How the South Memphis Alliance is bringing services to those in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South Memphis Alliance is trying new ways to reach people in need, by providing resources as folks do their chores. The group opened a laundromat and resource center called Social Suds Laundromat. While customers sit waiting for their clothes, they are also able to connect with a social service agency.
Southwind teacher allegedly hit by student
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Southwind High School was allegedly punched in the face when she got between two students Friday. A police report says the teacher heard yelling outside her classroom and saw students gathering like they were getting ready to fight. The teacher said she got between two students. That’s when one […]
actionnews5.com
22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
Body Of Missing Memphis College Student Found Near Water Treatment Plant: Report
The body of a University of Memphis student who disappeared the night before his graduation has been discovered, Radar has learned.Barshay Wilson was found fatally shot near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant on Dec. 12 under leaves and tree limbs. Memphis police confirmed on Dec. 14 that the identity of the individual found was Wilson, whose car was found yards away from his body.On Dec. 13, Memphis police said a body was found a little before 4 p.m. on Highway 70. The man was found dead from a gunshot wound. A watch alert had been issued for Wilson over the...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
