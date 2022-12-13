Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Should snow — in Anchorage, Alaska — be this disruptive?
Last week, Jovell Rennie of downtown Anchorage tweeted an open offer to help out drivers stuck in the snow. Since then, he’s unstuck more than 20 people. He said it’s his favorite winter activity. “I was like, completely serious. Cause, it feels good, you know?” he said. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
alaskasnewssource.com
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
alaskapublic.org
Should I shovel my roof? (And answers to 7 other questions on Anchorage’s snowpocalypse)
Anchorage is digging itself out from its third major snowstorm in less than two weeks. Residents are by no means new to snow, but the massive and historic amount of snowfall coating the city is making daily life harder, from delayed services and tricky road conditions, to navigating a massive amount of snow removal and questions like, when should you shovel your roof?
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Woman sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage woman was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Joshua M. Kindred to 20 years in prison for kidnapping an 18-year-old victim. According to court documents, Nellie Sherry Serradell, 28, attempted to stop multiple vehicles as she walked in and out of traffic on Dimond Boulevard in the early morning hours of November 17, 2019. The 18-year-old-victim was driving to work at 5:48 a.m. when Serradell ran in front of her vehicle at Dimond and C Street.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed after 3rd major snowstorm hits the region
Anchorage and Mat-Su Borough schools and state offices are closed Thursday after a third major winter storm this month coated the area with snow overnight. The school closures were announced Wednesday night due to heavy snow and hazardous road conditions. It’s Mat-Su’s fourth straight remote learning day and Anchorage’s fifth snow day in about a week. Both districts also canceled most after-school activities Thursday.
alaskapublic.org
Respiratory virus cases are filling hospital beds in Alaska
Respiratory viruses have been threatening hospital capacity in Alaska this winter. Dr. Matt Hirschfeld, a pediatrician with Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, said flu and RSV cases started spiking early this year, in October. “Usually, we don’t see these things start to peak until kind of December, January, February,”...
alaskasnewssource.com
Outdoor heating vents should be cleared of snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deep snow is raising concerns for homeowners who need to make sure heating vents for their furnaces, boilers and hot water heaters are cleared of snow. Rob Merchant, owner of Moore Heating, said the usual result of a vent plugged with snow is that a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Successive winter storms blanket Alaska in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storms are bringing heavy amounts of snow to Alaska on Wednesday night, with winter storm warnings and advisories ongoing. Snowfall amounts for Anchorage are 7 to 14 inches. Snowfall totals are going to be high in the Copper River Basin, near Valdez and Thompson Pass. The storm system has connections to tropical moisture just north of Hawaii and that is prompting the heavy snow event. Once the storm passes, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will mark the return of high pressure.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage woman sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, assault teenage good Samaritan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman charged with kidnapping a teenager was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison, the Department of Justice is reporting. According to a release from the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Nellie Sherry Serradell, flagged down the 18-year-old driver of a vehicle on Dimond Boulevard in Anchorage on Nov. 17, 2019. Serradell then grabbed the driver and said she had a gun before punching the driver in the face several times. She then made the driver take her to a trailer park on Muldoon Road, where she sexually assaulted the teenage victim.
alaskasnewssource.com
No more snow—but it will get cold
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight. Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.
alaskasnewssource.com
Make a Cloud in a Jar
rasmuson.org
Foundation’s new CEO coming home to Alaska
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce our new president and CEO, Gretchen Guess — a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The Foundation board this week unanimously approved Guess’s selection. As the leader of...
alaskapublic.org
Most Mat-Su schools again closed as major storm approaches Anchorage
Most Mat-Su Borough schools are closed again Wednesday due to snowy road conditions, as forecasters warn of another major snowstorm forecast to hit the Anchorage and Mat-Su areas overnight. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced a third consecutive remote learning day for all but five of its northern schools Wednesday....
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s back to back (to back?) snowstorm totals pushing city toward December record
Anchorage and other parts of Southcentral are still digging out from — not one, but two — big snowstorms in a week. And there’s more on the way. In that one-week period, the National Weather Service’s official measuring spot on the city’s west side got almost exactly 30 inches of snow, with more reported to the east and on the Anchorage Hillside. That’s about three-quarters of the way to the all-time record for the whole month of December.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage schools closed Thursday as snowstorm continues
All Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools are closed Thursday. The Anchorage School District and Mat-Su Borough School District announced the closures Wednesday evening, citing heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions. The Anchorage and Mat-Su regions are under winter storm warnings until 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service is calling...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Mayor Bronson commits more workers and equipment to snow removal
After a second dump of snow within a week on Alaska’s biggest city, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said additional workers and equipment are supplementing the city’s normal snow removal crews. “Some have suggested that we declare an emergency,” Bronson said during a press briefing on snow removal Monday...
Delta Discovery
Beware of phone scam
Currently, there is a scam involving scammers impersonating police officers. They claim a judge has ordered the police to serve an arrest warrant for failure to appear for jury service. They request that individuals purchase gift cards to pay fines to show that they will appear in court and to avoid jail time.
