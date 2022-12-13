Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Bartenders in Juneau say unpleasant — even violent — interactions with patrons are on the rise
David Elrod is a software engineer, but several nights a week you’ll find him at the Crystal Saloon in Juneau, where he enjoys fixing the vintage pinball machines in the upstairs game room. He’s been tending bar for 16 years, but he says an incident earlier this month was...
kstk.org
Baby, it’s (going to be) cold outside in Southeast
In the next few days, cold air from Canada will chill Southeast Alaska down to its lowest temperatures so far this winter. The National Weather Service forecasts consistent, sub-zero wind chills throughout the region beginning Sunday (December 18). The weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures throughout the panhandle in the single-digits in the north or low-teens in the south.
khns.org
The latest ferry cancellation
Recently some ferry runs were canceled because of the weather. This Sunday, the cancellation of the LeConte was due to staffing issues. Per Coast Guard regulation, some minimum crewing requirements must be met for the boat to run safely. Marine Highway public information officer Sam Dapcevich talked with KHNS about...
ktoo.org
Juneau Assembly funds four affordable and mixed-income housing projects
Four organizations will receive funding for new housing projects through Juneau’s affordable housing fund. The Juneau Assembly approved $2 million in grants and loans from the fund this week. AWARE, a nonprofit that supports victims of domestic and sexual violence, will receive a $200,000 grant to develop seven affordable...
kinyradio.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and Juneau Planning Commission application period extended
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The full Assembly sitting as the Human Resources Committee has cancelled its meeting scheduled for today to interview Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and Planning Commission applicants. There were a small number of initial applicants for the Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and the Planning Commission and some...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Affordable Housing Fund awards $2 million to Local Affordable Housing Projects
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Seven applications were received and reviewed by committee. The Juneau Affordable Housing Fund (JAHF) has awarded a total of $2 million in project funding to AWARE, Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority, Rooftop Properties, and St. Vincent de Paul following the 2022 competitive funding round. The City...
