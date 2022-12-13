ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashiers, NC

Deputies in NC mountains searching for suspect in armed bank robbery attempt

By Jaylan Wright
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MscC3_0jhQA9UT00

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who tried to rob a bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, a Hispanic male was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue and grey pants. The suspect was involved in an attempted armed robbery at a banker in Cashiers.

The suspect ran in an unknown direction.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement in the area of Cashiers.

If you see or recognize the suspect please do not approach, but call 911 immediately.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzTqz_0jhQA9UT00
    Picture of suspect (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1Zy7_0jhQA9UT00
    Picture of suspect (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon. The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC
WLOS.com

Autopsy report says Jackson County inmate died of overdose

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Autopsy results say an inmate who died at a western North Carolina jail in June died of an overdose. Officials say, Eddie Columbus Taylor, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jackson County Jail on June 26, 2022. An autopsy, released Tuesday,...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Defendant in Toineeta murder faces additional charges

Brandon Tyler Buchanan, 25, of Cherokee is now facing new criminal charges in addition to the first-degree murder charge he faces in the death of Kobe Toineeta, also a 25-year-old from Cherokee. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Indian Police Department, both Buchanan and Ashlee Blaine Smith, 28,...
CHEROKEE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy