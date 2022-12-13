Deputies in NC mountains searching for suspect in armed bank robbery attempt

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who tried to rob a bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, a Hispanic male was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue and grey pants. The suspect was involved in an attempted armed robbery at a banker in Cashiers.

The suspect ran in an unknown direction.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement in the area of Cashiers.

If you see or recognize the suspect please do not approach, but call 911 immediately.

