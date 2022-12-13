Read full article on original website
Mary Hartsock
Mary E. Hartsock, age 74, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1948, in Warren, Ohio to the late David M. and Elizabeth (Greene) Hartsock. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hartsock as a living...
Barbette F. Bailey
Barbette Faye Bailey, age 69, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the morning of Wednesday December 7, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1953, in Coshocton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Eva (Homman) Mangold. Barbette graduated from Riverview High School in 1971, and worked as a...
Mount Vernon's Zoldak, Loudonville's Shultz part of All-Area girls CC team
SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Roane, Tygers top Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — Kyevi Roane was in the zone. Mansfield Senior’s sophomore sensation, Roane scored a career-high 37 points and the Tygers pulled away late for a 73-57 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Mount Vernon at The Hive. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 73, Mount Vernon 57. Mansfield Senior beat...
Thelma F. Parker
Thelma F. Parker, age 94, of Mount Vernon, passed away on December 12, 2022, at Country Court Nursing Home. She was born on January 18, 1928, in Hornell, New York and was the daughter to the late Michael and Mable (Casey) Jessup. To plant a tree in memory of Thelma...
Mansfield takes a toll on Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Mansfield prevailed 73-57 at Mt. Vernon High on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Mt Vernon and Mansfield played in a 62-57 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Food For The Hungry surpasses goal, raises nearly $275K to fight hunger in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- Jeff Mabe saw it all Friday. The outreach pastor at Covenant Church in Mount Vernon volunteered as one of several donation collectors during the Food For The Hungry drive. He stood on the yellow line dividing East High Street, in front of the Knox Memorial, and he collected monetary donations in a plastic bucket from people driving by.
Pilates studio Roots Down brings stress-free vibes to Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — Lindsey Nelson moved to the Rocky Mountains and the mile-high city of Denver 20 years ago, far away from Mount Vernon. That was the setting where she fell in love with pilates.
Mount Vernon council approves utility department restructure
MOUNT VERNON — Utilities were once again front and center at the Monday meeting of Mount Vernon City Council as council members voted 6 to 1 to restructure the department. Councilman Mike Hillier cast the dissenting vote. The move creates the positions of wasterwater superintendent and utility office administrator....
