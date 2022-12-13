ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Knox Pages

Mary Hartsock

Mary E. Hartsock, age 74, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1948, in Warren, Ohio to the late David M. and Elizabeth (Greene) Hartsock. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hartsock as a living...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Barbette F. Bailey

Barbette Faye Bailey, age 69, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the morning of Wednesday December 7, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1953, in Coshocton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Eva (Homman) Mangold. Barbette graduated from Riverview High School in 1971, and worked as a...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon's Zoldak, Loudonville's Shultz part of All-Area girls CC team

SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Roane, Tygers top Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Kyevi Roane was in the zone. Mansfield Senior’s sophomore sensation, Roane scored a career-high 37 points and the Tygers pulled away late for a 73-57 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Mount Vernon at The Hive. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 73, Mount Vernon 57. Mansfield Senior beat...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Thelma F. Parker

Thelma F. Parker, age 94, of Mount Vernon, passed away on December 12, 2022, at Country Court Nursing Home. She was born on January 18, 1928, in Hornell, New York and was the daughter to the late Michael and Mable (Casey) Jessup. To plant a tree in memory of Thelma...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Mansfield takes a toll on Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Mansfield prevailed 73-57 at Mt. Vernon High on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Mt Vernon and Mansfield played in a 62-57 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon council approves utility department restructure

MOUNT VERNON — Utilities were once again front and center at the Monday meeting of Mount Vernon City Council as council members voted 6 to 1 to restructure the department. Councilman Mike Hillier cast the dissenting vote. The move creates the positions of wasterwater superintendent and utility office administrator....
MOUNT VERNON, OH

