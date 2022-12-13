Read full article on original website
CCFR Santa Rides an annual delight no matter the weather
A lit-up fire truck drives by people gathered on the streets. (All photo credits to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The annual Santa Rides took place Friday and Saturday night. Capital City Fire/Rescue (CCFR), Alaska State Firefighters Association Juneau Chapter, IAFF Local 4303, and Douglas Fire Association brought holiday...
NWSJ says what to expect for extreme cold temperature advisory
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) -National Weather Service Juneau (NWSJ) prepared the community for the coming cold week. Jeff Garmon, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Juneau (NWSJ) detailed the cold temperatures coming Juneau's way, beginning Sunday night. "Here for the next week, we're going to be below normal, significantly below normal...
Mercedes Muñoz releases winter ceramic collection
A table display of cereamic bowls, mugs, ornaments, and platters. (All photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sunday morning and into the afternoon was Muñoz's second pottery pop-up of the year, this time at Amalga Distillery. The release began at 11:00 a.m. Muñoz had a plentiful...
