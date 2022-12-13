Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
WRAL
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade
Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
WRAL
Durham begins using ShotSpotter gunfire detection technology
The city of Durham launched its pilot program Thursday for the ShotSpotter gunfire detection technology. In a three-square mile area, sensors are placed on buildings and will notify police if gunshots are detected even if no 911 call is made. The city of Durham launched its pilot program Thursday for...
cbs17
When the heroes need care: Raleigh Fire Department’s psychologist helps firefighters’ emotional health
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Running into fires and responding to car accidents at a moment’s notice — that pressure can take a toll on first responders. “Not only are they dealing with the same kind of problems that you and I face every single day with our families, friends, and loved ones, but they also have to really be on their game,” said Dr. Crohan, a psychologist.
cbs17
Durham ShotSpotter launches Thursday after months of planning
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of discussions and delays, the ShotSpotter system will officially launch in Durham on Thursday. The pilot program is set for one year. With the ShotSpotter system, Durham police will be notified within 60 seconds of gunfire in the three-mile radius of the trial perimeter.
cbs17
Durham Public Schools able to cover all bus routes after Friday driver shortage loomed
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — They got it covered. Durham Public Schools Transportation leaders worked into Thursday night to send a distress call after an unanticipated school bus driver shortage was set to disrupt routes Friday for 23 schools, the school system said. Bus drivers were able to rework their...
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
cbs17
4 hurt, rescued from vehicle in fiery crash, Chapel Hill Police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said four people were hurt in a fiery crash Friday night involving one vehicle. At about 9:36 p.m., officers said they were called to the crash on Seawell School Road near Smith Middle School. They were told that a vehicle hit...
cbs17
Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
cbs17
Duke Energy plans Moore County power outage impacting 2,500 near Carthage on Saturday morning
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A large power outage is planned for part of Moore County Saturday. Two weeks after nearly the entire county was plunged into the dark by gunfire attacks on two electrical substations, Duke Energy said they have a planned outage set for Saturday morning. The outage...
cbs17
Duke Energy says ‘no decisions’ yet on how company will handle costs from Moore County substation attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke Energy has not yet decided how it will handle the costs connected to the recent attack on the Moore County power grid. On Dec. 3, two substations failed in Moore County, plunging tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers into darkness for four days. Investigators later revealed that the substations were damaged by gunfire and the case was under investigation as a “criminal occurrence.”
cbs17
Dec. 16 is the most dangerous travel day of the year, according to insurance company
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to a recent report from Nationwide Insurance, December 16 is the most dangerous day to travel on the road — and that’s coming from a predictive analysis from the company. Friday, CBS 17 spoke with associate vice president of Nationwide telematics, Kelly...
cbs17
Raleigh honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been about a decade since Troy Olson started Heaven Scent Honey. The company uses bees to pollinate and produce honey throughout the area. However, in a matter of a month Olson said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
cbs17
Social district for Downtown Cary Park gets unanimous approval, set to open June 2023
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Along with the opening of its highly-anticipated downtown park, the Town of Cary is also set to open its first-ever social district next year. The unanimous approval of the council came Thursday night, giving the green light for the district to be in effect next summer. The district will be in effect on June 1 or the opening day of Downtown Cary Park, whichever comes later, according to the town code amendment.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash on Glenwood Avenue
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday on Glenwood Avenue westbound near Hollyridge Drive in Raleigh.
cbs17
151 acres in the Triangle slated for public mountain biking area with 10-year lease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure. Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case. Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree...
cbs17
RDU reaches 1 million passengers in November; officials expect more big numbers later this month
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1 million passengers flew through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in November, officials said. Traffic was up 13 percent from November 2021, and airport officials said in a statement Thursday that they expect those big numbers to continue through the holiday season. “We expect to...
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
cbs17
‘A blessing’: In full-circle moment, Adam Todd named Durham Rescue Mission Director
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission now has a new director of development. Tuesday the organization named Adam Todd for the position, who just less than five years ago was the one in need of a helping hand. “My mom died of congestive heart failure, my dad...
