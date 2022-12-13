ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade

Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
WRAL

Durham begins using ShotSpotter gunfire detection technology

The city of Durham launched its pilot program Thursday for the ShotSpotter gunfire detection technology. In a three-square mile area, sensors are placed on buildings and will notify police if gunshots are detected even if no 911 call is made. The city of Durham launched its pilot program Thursday for...
cbs17

When the heroes need care: Raleigh Fire Department’s psychologist helps firefighters’ emotional health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Running into fires and responding to car accidents at a moment’s notice — that pressure can take a toll on first responders. “Not only are they dealing with the same kind of problems that you and I face every single day with our families, friends, and loved ones, but they also have to really be on their game,” said Dr. Crohan, a psychologist.
cbs17

Durham ShotSpotter launches Thursday after months of planning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of discussions and delays, the ShotSpotter system will officially launch in Durham on Thursday. The pilot program is set for one year. With the ShotSpotter system, Durham police will be notified within 60 seconds of gunfire in the three-mile radius of the trial perimeter.
cbs17

Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
cbs17

Duke Energy says ‘no decisions’ yet on how company will handle costs from Moore County substation attack

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke Energy has not yet decided how it will handle the costs connected to the recent attack on the Moore County power grid. On Dec. 3, two substations failed in Moore County, plunging tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers into darkness for four days. Investigators later revealed that the substations were damaged by gunfire and the case was under investigation as a “criminal occurrence.”
cbs17

Social district for Downtown Cary Park gets unanimous approval, set to open June 2023

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Along with the opening of its highly-anticipated downtown park, the Town of Cary is also set to open its first-ever social district next year. The unanimous approval of the council came Thursday night, giving the green light for the district to be in effect next summer. The district will be in effect on June 1 or the opening day of Downtown Cary Park, whichever comes later, according to the town code amendment.
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
